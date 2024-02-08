Super Eagles Defeats Bafana Bafana and Heads to AFCON Finals | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Super Eagles defeats Bafana Bafana and heads to AFCON finals

Naira depreciates to ₦1500 per US dollar

Niger state protest on cost of living forces presidential action as Tinubu orders meeting

Nigerians protest over NAFDAC’s ban on sachet alcohol

Federal government plans to slash cooking gas prices

In a match that seemed to last a lifetime, the football teams of South Africa and Nigeria met Ivory Coast in a race to progress into the African Cup Of Nations (AFCON) finals.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles knocked South Africans Bafana Bafana out of the AFCON competition by leading the game with 4-2.

Super Eagles were the first to score a goal before equalising with Bafana Bafana. However, the penalties were a blessing as Nigeria now heads onto the AFCON final to play against Ivory Coast, the host of the 2024 tournament.

Naira depreciates to ₦1,500 per US dollar

The Nigerian currency has again fallen in the black market, as it is being traded at ₦1,500/$. This is a 3.45% decrease from its last recorded trading rate on Monday for ₦1,450/$.

Agents of Bureau De Change revealed that they are now forced to buy dollars at the rate of ₦1,490 while they sell it at ₦1,500.

In the official market, the naira seems to have appreciated by 1.05%, rising from ₦1,433/$ to ₦1,418.

Niger state protest on cost of living forces presidential action as Tinubu orders meeting

The news of the Minna, Niger State protest regarding the high cost of living and the inability of the state residents to cater for their families has reached the ears of President Bola Tinubu as he demanded an immediate meeting to discuss the solution to the cost of food prices in the nation.

Upon receiving the knowledge of the Minna protest, the president announced that there would be a strategic meeting to discuss the cost of food prices and the cost of living.

The Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris, shared this news at the Emergency Food Intervention Abuja on February 5.

Nigerians protest over NAFDAC’s ban on sachet alcohol

Nigerians have taken to the streets of Abuja to express their displeasure concerning the National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration Control (NAFDAC’s) ban on sachet alcohol.

The federal agency stated its reason for banning sachet alcohol as the non-registration of manufacturing these products after their licence expired on January 1, 2024.

The protesters, of not fewer than 100 people, led by the Coalition Against Economic Saboteurs, walked the streets of Abuja with placards asking that the government “let the poor breathe” with their anti-people rulings.

Federal government plans to slash cooking gas prices

The federal government has promised to fix the unstable price of cooking gas in Nigeria as citizens have complained about the exorbitant fee they have to pay whenever they refill gas canisters.

The minister of state for petroleum resources (gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, revealed his intention to reduce the price of cooking gas in the country.

The current price for cooking gas is ₦1,300/kg.