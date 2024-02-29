Take A Look At Russell Oru’s Upcoming Short Film ‘The Waiting Song’

Nigerian film director Russell Oru is set to release one of the most gut-wrenching short films in 2024 with The Waiting Song.

Although the film’s release date is yet to be announced, The Waiting Song is an Eastern-themed short film that focuses on a sex worker’s coincidental encounter with a client who alters the trajectory of her life. The film also explores the cosmology of Chi in the Igbo culture.

Russell Oru took to social media to express himself concerning The Waiting Song.

“I’ve always wanted to make a philosophical film because I believe art should be a conversation. The Waiting Song was born out of conversations and many existential questions,” he said.

The Waiting Song will star Amaka Nwonye, Etta JoMaria, and Brutus Richard. The short film also employs the skills of other filmmakers, including Tosin Jones, Nengi Diri, and Okwong Fadamana.

The Waiting Song is said to be part of an unnamed three-part anthology.

