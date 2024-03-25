Take A Look At The 2024 AMVCA Nominees

With the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA), one of the most viewed and anticipated award shows in the Nigerian entertainment industry, around the corner, fans, followers, filmmakers and actors have all been waiting for the announcement of the nominations.

Everyone involved in the Nigerian film industry has dedicated their time, energy, passion, and money to ensure they deliver excellent and unique cinematography within the Nigerian and African entertainment industry.

Multichoice, a profound leader in recognising these actors and filmmakers annually with awards, has announced the nominees for 2024 AMVCA.

Although the award show is scheduled to commence on the 10th and 11th of May 2024, unpacking and recognising a year’s worth of entertainment, style, artistry, talent, and growth in the Nollywood industry.

IK Osikadua hosted the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards nominations on March 24, and the AMVCA nominees are the following.

Best Short Film

A Place Called Forward (Umanu Elijah)

Man and Masquerades (Adekunle Blue)

Broken Mask (Kagho Idhebor)

Eighteenth Year (Mohamed Beder Hasaan)

T’egbon T’aburo (Nwani Orire and Josh Olaolu)

Best Digital Content

National Treasure (Adebola Adeyela)

Copyright Infringement (Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola/Layi Wasabi)

Hello Neighbor (Jemima Osunde, Elozonam Ogbolu, and Lina Idodko)

The Boyfriend (Maryam Apaokagi-Greene)

Medical Negligence (Isaac Ayomide Olayiwola/Layi Wasabi)

Best Movie

Breath of Life (BB Sasore and Derin Adeyokunnu)

Blood Vessel (Charles Okpaleke)

The Black Book (Editi Effiong)

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti (Bolanle Austin Peters)

Over The Bridge (Tosin Otudeko, Bose Oshin, Ajoke Sliva and Guy Hibbert)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasa)

A Tribe Called Judah (Olufunke Ayotunde Akindele)

Best Indigenous Language (West Africa)

Mami Wata (CJ Fiery Obasa)

Orisa (Odunlade Adekola)

Jagun Jagun (Femi Adebayo)

Ijogbon (Kunle Afolayan)

Nana Akoto (Kwabena Gyansah)

Best Scripted M-Net Original

Nwuyee Bekee/Foreign Wives (Adaora Nneka Nnodim)

The Irabors’ Forever After (Hadizat Ibrahim)

What Will People Say? (Uche Ikejimba-Halloway

Date My Family Zambia (Nancy Handabile

Royal Qlique (Maurice Raydo Malowa)

Best Lead Actress

Funke Akindele (A Tribe Called Judah)

Kehinde Bankole (Adire)

Omowunmi Dada (Asiri Ade)

Ireti Doyle (The Origin: Madam Koi Koi)

Evelyne Ily (Mami Wata)

Lucie Debay (Omen)

Adaobi Dibor (Blood Vessel)

Segilola Ogidan (Over The Bridge)

Best Costume Design

Bolanle Austin Peters, Folake Coker, Ituen Basi, and Clement Effanga (Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti)

Bunmi Demilola Fashina (Mami Wata)

Daniel Obasi (Breath of Life)

Demola Adeyemi (Over The Bridge)

Lola Awe (Jagun Jagun)

Best Lead Actor

Lateef Adedimeji (Jagun Jagun)

Gideon Okeke (Egun)

Richard Mofe-Damijo (The Black Book)

Marc Zinga (Omen)

Wale Ojo (Breath of Life)

Stan Nze (Afamefuna)

David Ezekiel (Blood Vessel)

Gabriel Afolayan (This Is Lagos)

Best Director

CJ Fiery Obasi (Mami Wata)

Johnscott Enah (Half Heaven)

Moses Inwang (Blood Vessel)

Kayode Kasum (Afamefuna)

Tolu Ajayi (Over The Bridge)

BB Sasore (Breath of Life)

To view more of your favourite nominees, click here.