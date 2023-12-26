Take A Look At The Celebrities Who Painted The Town Red On Christmas Day

December 25th marked the celebration of Christmas, the day Jesus Christ was born. On this day filled with love, presents, and sharing, Nigerian celebrities have taken to social media to give a glimpse of how they’re spreading their Christmas and whom they are spending it with.

Be it with family, friends, or lovers, these Nigerian celebrities did not come to play but to sleigh and paint the town red in their Christmas outfits and Christmas photoshoots.

It’s a Merry Christmas from Ynaija to you as we show you celebrities who painted the town red on December 25th.