TECNO Unleashes Unseen Wonders as Exclusive Images from Africa Cup of Nations is Released!

The Africa Cup of Nations has kicked off spectacularly! The first three days have been filled with exciting football matches and thrilling entertainment, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. 

TECNO, the smartphone sponsor for the tournament, has stayed true to its promise of providing us with unlimited access to the sights and sounds of the Ivory Coast during the tournament. 

From the electrifying atmosphere in the stadiums to the bustling streets of the host cities, TECNO has given us a front-row seat to all the action. Here are amazing, never-seen-before images; feast your eyes on them!

