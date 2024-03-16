Telecom Users and Banks to Deal With Network Issues for Three Weeks | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Telecom users and Banks to deal with network issues for three weeks

PDP requests for the resignation of Senate President over Budget padding allegations

Parents of abducted 280 students lament the inability to pay ₦1 billion ransom

EFCC after ex-governor Yahaya Bello over money laundering crimes

Niger State Governor proclaims 5-day public holiday

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Telecoms users and banks to deal with network issues for three weeks

Internet users and banks have been advised to endure the recent network challenge as the problem is expected to persist for the next three weeks.

According to MainOne, one of the undersea cable companies, the undersea cable cut in the Atlantic Ocean offshore Cote D’Ivoire is under repair but will not be entirely adequate for the next three weeks.

MainOne claimed one of the steps in fixing the broken cables lies in the “retrieval of the necessary spares required for repair and then sailing to the fault location to conduct the repair work.”

PDP requests for the resignation of Senate President over Budget padding allegations

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have begun pressuring the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, over his alleged involvement in the 2024 budget padding, demanding that he resign from his seat and be investigated.

PDP demanded that the federal government execute an impartial probe into the allegations surrounding the ₦3.7 trillion added to the 2024 budget.

Meanwhile, Senator Akpabio’s party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), has reacted to the insinuations made by PDP, stating that these are all “unsubstantiated allegations.”

Parents of abducted 280 students lament their inability to pay ₦1 billion ransom

The kidnapping of nearly 300 pupils in Kaduna State is an issue that has gripped the country as the whole nation is in fear of what will become of the hostages.

After reaching out and stating their price before letting the abductees go, the parents of the latter have beckoned for the assistance of Allah and the government in rescuing their children.

EFCC after ex-governor Yahaya Bello over money laundering crimes

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decided to investigate the ex-governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, due to alleged money laundering crimes.

According to the EFCC, Yahaya Bello was not alone in this crime, as an APC chieftain, his relative, and two others were involved in this illicit affair.

Yahaya Bello was taken before the federal high court, Abuja, where all the alleged culprits were accused of misappropriating funds and partaking in money laundering of ₦84 billion.

Niger State Governor proclaims 5-day public holiday

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, proclaimed a 5-day public holiday for the allocation of palliatives and Ramadan feeding of residents in his state.

The governor announced that the public holiday would begin on Monday, March 18, and extend till Friday, March 22.

According to a statement signed by the Commissioner of Information, Honourable Binta Mamman, the public is only extended to civil servants and political title holders who are crucial participants in the sharing of palliative and Ramadan feeding in their local government areas.