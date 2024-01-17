Tems and DJ Spinall Set to Perform at the 2024 Coachella

Tems

The annual Coachella festival returns in April 2024 in California, and fans are already lining up to purchase tickets and see their faves perform on the stage on the appointed dates.

Coachella released its list of performers set for the festival days, and amongst these artists chosen from worldwide musical scenes are two Nigerian artists: Tems and DJ Spinall.

It is no news that Afrobeats has, in recent times, been widely embraced by Western culture as last year, Burna Boy was the sole Nigerian artist to perform at the Coachella due to his major success in the US.

In 2020, Tems became a famous artist in the United States due to the success of Wizkid’s song Essence, after which she featured in Drake and Future’s 2022 song Wait For U, a song which awarded Tems with her first Grammy.

DJ Spinall is a force to be reckoned with in the Nigerian music industry; his hard work and resilience to become one of the best DJs in the world has led him to become one of the only two Nigerian artists performing at the 2024 Coachella.

Other artists set to perform at the festival are Doja Cat, Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and many more.

