Tems Set to Receive the Breakthrough Award at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music

Nigerian singer-songwriter Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems, has been announced as the recipient of the Breakthrough Award at Billboard’s Women in Music Award 2024.

Tems is no stranger to receiving accolades from the American media since her break into the US music industry with Wizkid’s Essence.

The singer has, since her debut on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, further expanded her career by working with iconic artists in the USA like Beyoncé, Rihanna, Drake, Future and more.

Tems is a Grammy winner, taking home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance for the song ‘Wait for U’ with Drake and Future.

Tems was the first African artist to debut at number one and the second Nigerian to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Me & U singer will accept the Billboard’s Breakthrough Award at the YouTube Theatre on March 6, 2024. She is to be joined by several other women in the music industry who have been announced to receive awards from several categories.