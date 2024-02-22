We can all agree that the Nollywood movie industry has grown exponentially since it debuted in the 1960s all thanks to the success of these classical Nollywood movies.

Nollywood has been giving the other African movie industries a run for their money and becoming recognised as one of the best and largest movie industries in the world.

In honour of the actors, actresses and filmmakers who have stamped our names and the Nigerian entertainment industry on the world map, we are bringing back ten classical Nollywood movies that we think you should revisit to recognise the growth in the film industry and acknowledge the work and dedication our film stars have put in reaching the stars where they are.

Here are the ten classical Nollywood movies to revisit

Osuofia in London (2003)

Osuofia (Nkem Owoh), an Eastern (Igbo) man, suddenly becomes the beneficiary of his late brother, Donatus’ inheritance. Osuofia is asked to come to London, where he navigates life, though comically, in Europe, where he is met with different rules and lifestyles compared to his village back in Nigeria.

Living in Bondage (1992)

Living in Bondage was one of the terrifying thriller movies in Nollywood history. It was a two-part movie that focused on the life of a downcast and bankrupt married couple. Desperate for a way out, Andy takes matters into his own hands and joins a satanic cult where he practises rituals of riches and fame at the cost of his loved one’s life.

Jenifa (2008)

Funke Akindele has always been a forerunner in the Nollywood comedy genre, so it is no surprise that she is listed among our ten classical Nollywood movies to revisit. In Jenifa, Funke Akindele plays ‘Suliat,’ a village girl with no idea what city life entails. She soon discovers that life is not all she thought it to be as she studies at the University of Lagos.

The Figurine (2009)

Two struggling best friends come across a strange figurine, which they learn bestows seven years of good luck to whoever claims ownership; however, all that glitters is not gold, as with its charm comes its heavy consequences.

Mr Ibu (2004)

It would be incomplete if we failed to mention the greatest of all-time actors in our ten classical Nollywood movies to revisit without adding the legendary Mr Ibu. Mr Ibu stars John Okafor, Osita Iheme, and Stephen Ahanaonu, a trio that can do no wrong in our eyes. The movie is one of the best comedy films directed in the Nollywood industry.

Billionaire’s Club (2003)

Everyone seeks a way to make it in life, and when all roads have become blocked, some have no choice but to do the very thing they swear they could never do, after all, when push comes to shove. This young man faces a similar fate in the Billionaire’s Club as he succumbs to his friend’s persuasion, who advises him to join a cult and worship the devil to reap humongous results.

Men in Love (2010)

Love is a beautiful thing but a dangerous game to play. If you don’t believe us, ask these men just how much they suffered to keep their lovers satisfied. A couple going through a storm in their relationship encounters a queer man who makes matters worse for them as the fate of their relationship hangs in the balance.

Blackberry Babes (2011)

Before the whole frenzy of the Apple iPhones, Blackberry was the leading smartphone device coveted by everyone who wanted to belong in society. Blackberry Babes centres around girls living a flashy lifestyle and using the trending Blackberry phones to elevate their statuses on campus.

Keeping Faith (2002)

Love reenters the list of ten Nollywood movies to revisit as we see Nollywood’s sweetheart Genevieve Nnaji (Nadine) and her love interest, Fred Amata (Simi). Nadine gets the shock of her life when she finds out that the man who claimed to love her has always been married and lying to her.

Isakaaba (2001)

Isakaaba was one of Nigeria’s most talked about Nollywood movies when it was first released. The film was based on a true-life story. It focuses on the lives of some vigilantes called the ‘Bakassi Boys’ who fought crime in their community. They faced armed robbery and murder cases as they protected their people.