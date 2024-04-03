Ten Films To Watch From The Three Deceased Nollywood Icons (John Okafor, Ameachi Muonagor, Sisi Quadri)

March 2024 was a sorrowful year for the Nollywood industry as it lost three iconic actors to the cold hands of death. John Okafor, Ameachi Muonagor, and Tolani Quadri Oyebamiji (Sisi Quadri).

These three actors had one thing in common: they knew how to brighten a room, lifting the spirits of their viewers as they performed incredibly on screen.

While John Okafor (Mr Ibu) and Amaechi Muonagor stayed strictly to the English-based Nollywood film productions, Sisi Quadir was known for his sharp tongue and prowess in Yoruba film entertainment.

These three men held up a whole generation of Nigerians who grew up praising their acting skills and showering them with love till the day the actors met their unfortunate end.

In honour of these talented actors, here are ten films we think you can watch to remember the glory of these actors and allow their memories to live through time in your minds.

Ukwa

Starring Ameachi Muonagor, Sam Loco Efe, Nkem Owoh, Patience Ozokwor, and more, ‘Ukwa’ is a classic film released in 2001. The film focuses on a villager who travels to the city to visit his wealthy older brother. His eyes cannot believe what they see when he discovers that not all things that glitter are gold.

Koto Oorun

Koto Oorun is set in a pre-colonial era where traditional beliefs and extraterrestrial powers reigned supreme in the lands. Witches had taken their time to sort out a village and had tormented the innocent villagers. Koto Oorun sees the fight between the good and the evil witches as one wants peace while the other desires chaos.

Mr Ibu

The film held a list of excellent and hilarious casts who knew how to raise an audience and let them crash to the floor with laughter. Mr Ibu was a comedy film which, to date, stands the test of time as one of the best comedy classic films in Nigeria.

Aki and PawPaw

The revamp of the two great actors, “Aki and PawPaw”, was released in 2021, starring Amaechi Muonagor, John Okafor and more. The hilarious, comical film played on the memories of the past, where everyone would gather to watch the troublemakers find their way in and out of situations.

A Fool At 40

The film focuses on Hygenius, a poor village man who dreams of making something more of his life, so he travels to the city with no idea what life has waiting for him.

Seniyan Seranko

Also directed by Ajileye, Tolani Quadri was praised exceptionally for his role in the Yoruba drama. Seniyan Seranko was also an epic horror film that terrified the strongest minds who dared to watch it. It was known as one of the best Yoruba horror classics.

Issakaba

Issakaba is based on actual events that transpired in Nigeria between the Bakassi Boys and their fight towards eradicating crime in their town.

Police Recruit

John Okafor has played many roles in the Nigerian film industry, and with Police Recruit, he comes with his four-member crew who terrorise the city with their antics. They enter the police force and continue to spread their mischievousness on a larger scale with the badge to protect them.

Eran Iya Oshogbo

The Yoruba film depicts the truth considering life and how to navigate certain situations that could develop into wild and uncontrollable crises.

The Album

A father with the traditional belief that only the male child deserves to be educated and prioritised in a home while the female child is groomed and given out to marriage is faced with challenges from his daughters who wish to be educated.