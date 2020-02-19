You may also like

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 19, 2020

Medplus launches new pharmaceutical outlet in Victoria Island

Medplus, Nigeria’s leading health and beauty retail company committed to helping Nigerians live and feel good, officially launched a new pharmaceutical outlet on Monday, ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 18, 2020

The Future Awards Africa announces call for nomination 2020 in partnership with The African Union Commission

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) partners with the African Union Commission towards achieving 1 million By 2021 Initiative. The initiative ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 17, 2020

Richard von Weizsäcker Fellow, Obiageli Ezekwesili launches #FixPolitics Initiative with inaugural conference

Nigeria’s Obiageli Ezekwesili in conjunction with the Robert Bosch Academy presents the #FixPolitics Initiative with an inaugural conference in Lagos. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 15, 2020

Five interesting things that happened this Valentine

Except you’ve been under a rock until recently, there’s no way you would have missed the Valentine buzz – either ...

Op-Ed Editor February 13, 2020

The REDx Training Program is building Nigeria’s next media giants

Nigeria’s media ecosystem is on a burgeoning roll. Diversifying, layering on preexisting entertainment mediums, monetizing previously dormant platforms, and simply ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq February 11, 2020

Data breach by LIRS: Why NITDA must wield the big stick

In December 2019, the personal data of numerous taxpayers in Lagos State was leaked on the payment portal of the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail