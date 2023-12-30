Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these 5 podcasts of the week.

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of 5 podcasts of the week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these 5 podcasts.

Here are the 5 Podcasts of the week

I Said What I Said

FK and Jollz announce the season finale of the I Said What I Said season 5. On this episode, the hosts reminisce about 2023 and how much of a roller coaster it has been. They talk about the launch of their live show and count their blessings, heartbreaks, and excitement.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

The holiday Spirit came quicker upon the hosts of the Honest Bunch Podcasts. Joining on their latest episode was Alibaba, a comedian. The hosts of the Honest Bunch Podcast and Alibaba go on a journey, sharing tales and takes about Alibaba’s life in the comedy industry and how he had to work twice as hard to find why.

Toke Moments

Toke Makinwa and Taymesan host this Christmas Special episode together as they answer ten iconic questions, which leave the audience in shock, laughing and connecting more with the show hosts.

Menisms

The guys discuss Detty December, the plans and how to face life in Lagos during December: the events and the nightlife. They explore conversations surrounding dealing with insecurities, breakup sex and many more.

234 Essential

AOT2 and Ugochi open up with a burning discussion: Detty December and how to spend it. The two hosts suggest an affordable budget for Detty December; they discuss the trending topics and tweets of the week, the reactions and the engagements it gathered. They also shared their opinion on what they thought to be the flop and prop of the week.