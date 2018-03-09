[The Film Blog] We watched the Trailer for “Just Before I Do” just so you wouldn’t have to

Guys, this is getting ridiculous. And I’d really like to ask a valid question: Where’s Nollywood headed? As it is, there are only two film genres: marriage and comedy. And sometimes these genres are hybridised for a little bit more weight and I wish I were joking about this. The number of films vigorously churned out on marriage and absurdist humour is astounding. It is now done with impunity, an insult to our collective intelligence. Trailers are meant to share small details about an upcoming film and induce anticipation. But with these campy, Nollywood rom-coms, the trailers always have an opposite effect.

For me at least. Just Before I do is the upcoming film from Omilani Oluyinka and it is as basic as they come. A meddlesome, prospective mother-in-law interferes with a couple’s relationship. Shaffy Bello, since lending her vocals to the Seyi Sodimu’s 90s love anthem Love Me Jeje, has metamorphosed into an in-demand actress in film and TV. But starring in this indie production, and with a lazy, unimaginative script to boot, feels something close to a miscasting. In addition, Just Before I do presents a dilemma in choosing a marital partner, a kind of love triangle that ticks the box of expected romantic flair. The film features an ensemble of Omowunmi Dada, Eddie Watson, Omilani Oluyinka, Jide Kosoko, Kalu Ikeagwu, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Judith Audu and more.

Just Before I do opens in cinemas April 13, and although I said you don’t have to watch this trailer, kindly do so to confirm why you shouldn’t in the first place.



