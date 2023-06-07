The Hushpuppi Sequel: U.S. Research Firm Labels Nigerian Fintech Company “Worthless and Brazen Fraud”

In a shocking exposé that sent shockwaves through the financial world, Hindenburg Research, a renowned U.S. investment research firm specializing in activist short-selling, has unveiled damning evidence against Tingo Group, a prominent Nigerian fintech company.

In a scathing report released on Tuesday, Hindenburg Research branded Tingo Group as an “exceptionally obvious scam with completely fabricated financials,” raising serious questions about the company’s integrity and the potential ramifications for its investors and the reputation of Nigeria on the global stage.

The arrest of infamous Nigerian social media influencer and alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi, in 2020 on charges of money laundering and cyber fraud resonated worldwide, casting a shadow over Nigeria’s image. Now, with the emergence of the Tingo Group scandal, it seems that Nigeria’s battle against financial fraud and deception continues to make headlines.

The similarity between Hushpuppi’s audacious schemes and Tingo Group’s brazen deception raises questions about the extent of fraudulent activities in the country’s financial sector and the urgent need for stricter regulations.

Nigerians now face the challenge of rebuilding their reputation and proving that their country’s potential extends far beyond the actions of a few notorious fraudsters.

What You Should Know

According to the report released on Tuesday, Tingo Group, which claims to have diverse business interests spanning mobile phones, food processing, and an online food marketplace for farmers, stands accused of orchestrating an elaborate web of lies. Hindenburg Research alleges that Tingo Group’s $1.6 billion food processing plant is a complete fabrication, along with certain partnerships and products that the company claims to possess.

In an attempt to validate their claims, Hindenburg Research reached out to the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), only to discover that Tingo Group has no record of being a mobile licensee, despite boasting of having 12 million mobile customers. This revelation exposes the company’s deceptive practices, as Tingo Group’s company presentation and website were found to utilize stock photos of farmers purportedly using mobile phones.

In a bid to shed light on the ground reality, Hindenburg Research visited Tingo Mobile’s office in Nigeria, where they found a mere handful of employees and a disconcerting sign posted by federal tax authorities, indicating that the company is delinquent on its tax obligations. This further fuels suspicions about Tingo Group’s legitimacy.

Hindenburg Research also discovered several errors and typos in Tingo Group’s financial statements, raising further doubts about the accuracy of the company’s reported financials. The firm suspects that Tingo Group’s claimed cash balance, supposedly held in Nigeria, is nothing more than a sham.

Hindenburg Research also highlights that the company collected a meager 12% of the interest income that would be expected from such substantial cash reserves, adding to the mounting evidence of fraudulent activity.

CEO Dozy Mmobuosi in Hot Water

The research firm’s investigation didn’t spare Tingo Group’s founder and CEO, Dozy Mmobuosi, who was accused of fabricating significant portions of his personal and professional history.

Hindenburg Research’s report exposes Mmobuosi’s false claims, such as developing Nigeria’s first mobile payment app, which was refuted by the app’s actual creator. Mmobuosi’s alleged Ph.D. in rural advancement from a Malaysian university in 2007 was debunked when the university’s verification system failed to identify any record of his degree.

Moreover, Mmobuosi’s involvement in previous legal troubles, including an 8-count indictment over the issuance of bad checks, as well as the false claims surrounding “Tingo Airlines,” paints a disconcerting picture of the individual at the helm of the company.

During the height of his fraudulent activities, Dozy Mmobuosi, the mastermind behind Tingo Group, made audacious moves, including attempting to acquire Sheffield United, a prominent soccer team now playing in the Premier League. Tingo Group’s ambitious plans to raise a staggering $500 million and list on the New York Stock Exchange garnered significant international media attention, with reports circulating on esteemed platforms like Bloomberg. Mmobuosi himself graced the cover of Forbes Africa and GQ South Africa, portrayed as an African tech entrepreneur revolutionizing the agricultural sector.

The recent exposé on Tingo Group’s fraudulent practices has already sparked repercussions. Block & Leviton, a renowned law firm known for its legal battle against Elon Musk over his Twitter activities, has initiated an investigation into potential violations of securities laws. This development underscores the gravity of the allegations against Tingo Group and the urgent need for a thorough examination of the company’s actions and compliance with financial regulations.

Implications

The implications of Tingo Group’s alleged scam extend beyond the immediate impact on its investors. Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy and a thriving hub of fintech innovation, depends on the trust and confidence of global partners and investors.

The revelation of such a high-profile fraud poses a significant risk to Nigeria’s reputation, potentially undermining trust in the country’s business environment and deterring international investments. The burden now falls on the Nigerian government to take swift action, implementing robust regulations and stringent oversight to restore faith in the nation’s financial integrity.

As Nigerians grapple with the aftermath of the Hushpuppi arrest and the Tingo Group scandal, the nation faces a pivotal moment in its quest to redefine its global image. This series of high-profile fraud cases present an opportunity for Nigeria to showcase its commitment to transparency, accountability, and an unwavering determination to eradicate fraudulent practices from its financial landscape. The world is watching, and the path Nigeria chooses to tread will shape its future standing in the global community.