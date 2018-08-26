The Late 5: Ortom accuses FG of plans to cage him with flight ban, APC issues disclaimer on purported registration website | More stories

These are the stories that drove the conversation today:

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue has accused the federal government of planning to cage him with a flight ban, barely 24 hours after he alleged that there is a plan to abduct him into the bush, using herdsmen and kill him.

Spokesman of the governor, Terver Akase, who raised the allegation in an interview with The Cable, said the federal government had banned all private and chartered flights to and from Makurdi, the state capital, making it impossible for Ortom to fly if he intends to abandon the roads.

“We suspect it is a target on him because it has never happened before. Private flights have never been banned in the Makurdi airport before. It is a military airport but other people use it, private individuals use it.

We suspect it is a plan to cage him and prevent him from not using air routes out of the state,” he said as he urged Nigerians to mount pressure on the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop “intimidating” the governor.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has issued a disclaimer on a website opened for the registration of new members and validation of old ones, accusing an unnamed opposition party of being behind the website.

Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena in denying the said website on Sunday in Abuja said “the website ‘apcregistration.com’ which is trending on social media is unauthorised and a scam.”

“Our internal investigation has revealed that the fake website is sponsored by one of the main opposition political parties in its desperate and criminal plot to harvest APC members ahead of the 2019 General Elections,” it said.

The Nigerian Air Force says it has killed 30 suspected armed bandits terrorising different villages in Zamfara.

Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday also said that the camps of the bandits were destroyed following several air strikes.

The Lagos Government has re-opened the Third Mainland Bridge.

In a statement on Sunday by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Dr Taiwo Salaam, the state government explained that the decision to reopen the bridge at 5:00 pm, seven hours earlier than announced, followed the completion of the Investigative Maintenance Test by engineers.

It thanked motorists and residents for their cooperation and patience while the closure lasted.

The Federal Government has flagged off rehabilitation of the 122 kilometre Mayo Belwa-Jada-Ganye-Toungo road in Adamawa.

According to a statement issued by the Director of Information in the ministry, Theodore Ogaziechi, the road constructed in 1999, was due for rehabilitation as it is currently in very deplorable state with several failed sections, potholes, alligator cracks, depressions and washouts at the edges.

The project expected to be completed in 36 months, would involve the reconstruction of the 112 kilometre road with 7.3 metre carriageway width and 2.75 metre shoulders at the cost of N22.7 billion.

And stories from around the world:

Pope Francis “begged for God’s forgiveness” on Sunday for multiple abuse scandals within the Irish church but faced accusations by a former Vatican official that he had personally ignored allegations against senior clergy. (AFP)

Iran’s parliament has voted to remove the economy minister from office as the country battles an economic crisis. (BBC)

Emmerson Mnangagwa urged Zimbabwe to unite behind his presidency on Sunday, as he took the oath of office following a divisive election that U.S. observers said had called the country’s democratic credentials into question. (Reuters)

Colombians are voting on seven anti-corruption measures in a referendum on Sunday, including a reduction in lawmakers’ salaries and term limits for public posts, as graft scandals continue to spark outrage. (Reuters)

The leader of ISIL in Afghanistan was killed in air strikes in eastern Nangarhar province, the fourth head of the armed group to die since it emerged in the country in recent years. (Al Jazeera)