The Leadership Culture – A critical high-growth determinant for organizations that want to succeed in 2020

You may like Google. You may love Facebook. You may desire to build a company of phenomenal growth trajectories as GTB, Zenith or OPay but while you dream those lofty dreams you need to first acknowledge that high growth organizations are never products of accident.

So how exactly; is “High Growth Companies Created?” What is often the role of leadership in creating high growth organizations?

First, leaders set the tone for everything. It is critical to understand that only high capacity leaders can create high growth companies. Interestingly also, each time your company grows you need to grow some more to be capable of creating more growth for that same company. That looks like a “vicious cycle” right? That’s what it is, building high growth companies places a never-ending demand for excellence and continuous improvement on leaders.

Second, leaders must be intentional at creating high performance cultures in their organization. Only organizations averaging 95% aggregate individual performance can ever become high growth. Suffice to say that it is people that build companies.

Lastly, Leaders must create environment for self-leadership. No company can ever become high growth where the norm is micro management. Where people lead themselves they grow the company.

Let me be honest, I am no expert in organizational growth. But if you would love to learn how exactly leaders create high growth organization from an individual who is super competent to talk about it, then here is your opportunity.

Rashidat Adebisi is currently the CEO of AXA Mansard. AXA Mansard is particularly a high growth organization ranking second in the non-life insurance sector in Nigeria and ranking globally as number one. Interestingly, this company has just elevated a woman of about 45 as Chief Executive Officer.

Rashidat Adebisi is was educated at the prestigious University of Lincolnshire, London. She was appointed Head, Retail Solutions at AXA Mansard in 2015 helping the company drive high value retail penetration strategies in just 3years before rising to the position of CEO.

Rashidat Adebisi will be speaking alongside 24 other speakers at the Sales Leadership Conference 2020 on the topic: How Leaders Create High Growth Companies.

You can register at: https://events.salesruby.com to attend SLC and claim the ongoing 40% discount ending Friday January 31;

DATE: March 6 & 7, 2020

VENUE: Muson Centre, Marina, Lagos.

For inquiries you can Call :8140063405, 8138725682, 9070047690 or email: [email protected]

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor January 30, 2020

TECNO Nigeria plans to wow us this Valentine!

Some things are constant. Whether or not the days speed past, or crawl by, some things are just a given; ...

Sponsor January 30, 2020

OPPO Mobile announces top 20 finalists for the Redefinition Photography Contest

Twenty participants have advanced to the next phase of the OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest, an online competition designed to showcase ...

Sponsor January 28, 2020

History comes alive as Emotan takes the city of Lagos

When a wealthy King decides to take on yet another wife to bear him a son after his previous six ...

Sponsor January 27, 2020

Young Moms: MTV Shuga’s new documentary follows 3 Nigerian girls navigating teenage pregnancy

Since its launch in 2009, MTV Shuga has continued to make real impact in the lives of young Africans in ...

Sponsor January 24, 2020

FirstBank wins Best Mobile Banking App and Fastest Growing Retail Bank Awards

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has been named 2019 “Best Mobile Banking App” and “Fastest Growing Retail Bank” winner by ...

Sponsor January 22, 2020

Lagos Theatre Festival: 120 events, 20 venues, 200 performers, 5 Countries, One Lagos; ‘Going out of Bounds’ to hold this February

The 7th edition of the Lagos Theatre Festival is set to hold in multiple locations within the Lagos metropolis including National Museum ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail