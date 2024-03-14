The Naira Appreciates against the US Dollar in the Black Market | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigerian Breweries increases prices of beer products once more

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian Breweries increases prices of beer products once more

The Nigerian Brewery Plc has yet again succumbed to the force of the rising inflation and the toll it takes on the economy due to the worsening of the Nigerian currency against the US dollar in the forex trading market.

Due to this reason, the NB has increased the price of all beers like Heineken, Gulder, Star, and others for the second time this year after increasing the price barely a month ago.

According to the notice, effective from March 15, the new prices will be placed on all beers in Nigeria.

The naira appreciates against the US dollar in black market

The Nigerian currency has appreciated against the US dollar in the parallel market, rising from ₦1,600/$ to ₦1,570/$.

Bureau De Change (BDC) operators revealed they were buying dollars at ₦1,550 and selling at ₦1,570/$.

However, in the official market, the naira has depreciated as it trades for ₦1,615/$ from when it last traded at ₦1,603/$ on March 12.

U.S offers to aid Nigeria in combating kidnappers

The United States of America has stretched forth its helping hand and offered to assist Nigeria in dealing with its recent rampant kidnappings, which are breaching the country’s security level.

The federal government is currently reviewing the offer of foreign assistance as they aim to combat kidnappers and other high-profile crimes in Nigeria.

According to the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, the United States was not the only country offering to help Nigeria as other countries have extended their hands.

Niger finally reopens air and land borders after eight months

As a method of cautioning the overtaking of power from civilian rule in Niger in July 2023, the regional countries (ECOWAS) imposed several sanctions on Niger, one of which included the locking of borders against Niger.

However, after eight months, the president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, authorised the reopening of land and air borders with the Niger Republic along with the sanctions placed on the country.

Tinubu’s orders have been reviewed to comply with ECOWAS Authority Heads of State and Government during the last meeting in Abuja.

Interswitch announces moves to operate as a telecom service provider

Nigerian payment company Interswitch has announced its licence acquisition to begin offering its telecommunication services to Nigerians.

According to reports, the company acquired the licence from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for N500 million.

Interswitch revealed its goal of serving the unserved and underserved areas as a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO).