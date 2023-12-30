The Naira Falls To ₦907/$ In The Official Market | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The naira falls to ₦907/$ in the official market

Davido, Burna, Asake, Olamide and Tems appear on Barack Obama’s favourite 2023 tracks

Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) welcomes Nigerians to apply for free, receive $16k to $30k

Tinubu shares his goal of eradicating poverty in Nigeria

Nigerian Banks warn Nigerians against sharing their details with fraudsters

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The naira falls to ₦907/$ in the official market

The Nigerian currency witnessed a blow just days before the end of 2023 as it recorded a depreciating factor of ₦907/$ on the official Investors’ and Exporters’ foreign exchange window.

The naira had once fallen to ₦1,043/$ on December 28 but closed at ₦907.11/$ on December 29, the last working day 2023.

Whereas in the black market, Naira is being traded at ₦1,195/$.

Davido, Burna, Asake, Olamide and Tems appear on Barack Obama’s favourite 2023 tracks

Every year, the ex-President of the United States of America, Barack Obama, releases what happens to be some of his favourite highlights of the year and this year.

The ex-POTUS delved more into Afrobeats in 2023 as he listened to several Nigerian artists, picking songs from Asake, Burna Boy, Davido, Olamide and Tems to join his musical journey in 2023.

The songs Barack Obama listed as his favourite in 2023 are ‘Unavailable’ by Davido ft Musa Keys, ‘Me & U’ by Tems, ‘Sittin On Top of the World’ by Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage, ‘Amapiano’ by Asake and Olamide.

Illinois Wesleyan University (IWU) welcomes Nigerians to apply for free, receive $16k to $30k

The US Illinois Wesleyan University has opened its gates for accepting international students, including Nigerians, into its program.

The fully-funded scholarship program is built for undergraduates and is a merit-based scholarship of $16,000 to $30,000 yearly.

Tinubu shares his goal of eradicating poverty in Nigeria

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, revealed that his governance will be done in a unique style that will eliminate poverty and provide quality education for Nigerians.

He shared this view in a meeting with members of the National Working Committee for APC, emphasising the need for healthy collaboration between the federal and local governments.

“I am committed to supporting a strong and ideologically determined democracy that is progressive, inclusive, and focused on eliminating poverty while providing quality education for our children,” he said.

Nigerian Banks warn Nigerians against sharing their details with fraudsters

Nigerian banks, including GT Bank, First Bank, UBA, and Access Bank, all advised Nigerians to be vigilant and not share their personal information with anyone as they could endanger their lives and become unsuspecting victims to fraudsters.

Collectively, Nigerians have lost over ₦51 billion to banking-related situations between 2019 and 2023.

The banks warn of Nigerians sharing their pins and passwords with people not identified within the companies that work with these banks, as even the banks will not request the personal details of any customer.