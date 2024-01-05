The Naira Ranks As One Of The Worst-performing Currencies in Africa | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

FG pledges to ensure justice is served regarding Nigerian teenager’s death in Canada

FG reveals conditions for attaining stable electricity in Nigeria

Federal government contemplating banning importation of used vehicles

The FG extends free train rides till January 7

The naira ranks as one of the worst-performing currencies in Africa

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The country was gripped with loss as news of a 19-year-old Nigerian student’s death in Canada spread on the internet.

According to the news, the boy, Afolabi Stephen, had died at the hands of Canadian police officers. This news depicted a strong act of racism and cruelty towards a black Nigerian child.

The Chairman and CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, rebuked the crimes committed against the boy and his family, condemning it and pledging to ensure that justice is served.

The federal government has announced that Nigerian electricity firms require new investors to restore the industry as the firms are estimated to be short of $2.5 billion in capital.

Olu Verheijen, an adviser to Bola Tinubu on energy, indicated that the electricity companies are over-leveraged and under-capitalised.

Verheijen requested new policies to facilitate the reorganisation and recapitalisation and onboard new partners and investors in Nigeria’s electricity space.

The Nigerian Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) has suggested prohibiting the importation of used (second-hand) vehicles over two decades old in Nigeria.

This proposal is one step to ensuring that Nigeria does not become a dump site for old cars, as it also promotes the manufacturing of local vehicles.

The Director-General of NADDC, Joseph Osaniyin, emphasised the need to partner with relevant parties who would enforce age limits on used vehicles and determine minimum standards for imported cars.

President Bola Tinubu approved the extension of free train rides to Nigerians by three more days, bringing the complimentary rides to an end on January 7.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) first announced the free train rides on December 21, 2023, after the president offered to make transport fares lighter for Nigerians travelling to their hometowns for the holidays.

The Nigerian (Naira) was listed as one of Africa’s worst-performing currencies in 2023.

The currency allegedly fell by 55% as its exchange rate rose over ₦1,000/$, a first in its history.

This low performance is credited to announcing the CBN’s free float of the naira, which led to a huge fall in value.