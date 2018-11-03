The new Maggi advert valorizes women’s suffering and turns them into multitasking machines

The fact that the Maggi brand has survived against a tumultuous economic climate, introducing new variants of the seasoning into the market and latching onto the zeitgeist of social media only shows its resilience. More of this can be attributed to brand loyalty, inspired from the food television show Maggi Kitchen hosted by the ever-joyful veteran chef Iyabo Lawani around the early 2000s. Over the years, the company has churned out adverts for promotion of new products and granted endorsement deals to pop stars like Tiwa Savage, media personality Toke Makinwa and blogger Sisi Yemmie.

Women are primarily the target audience of Maggi, a brand manifesto built on conservative values and lionizes the traditional Nigerian family. The company just recently launched an advert titled #SheMakesADifference, which isn’t any different from its past catalogue of adverts portraying women as warmly domesticated and caregivers, mythologising Maggi as a secret weapon that binds families over sumptuous foods. But in this blazing age of women empowerment and feminist conversations percolating beyond social media, Maggi’s new campaign falls immensely short.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

You’re The Difference We’ve Been Waiting For.👑 💫 #SheMakesADifference

A post shared by MAGGI NIGERIA (@maggi_nigeria) on Oct 30, 2018 at 3:40am PDT

The beginning of the video shows a woman cooking in the kitchen, reaching for Maggi cubes in a jar and for a bit of complexity, she’s rendered into other facets: slayer and a boss lady at her office giving a presentation, then checking Instagram for new recipes and making market errands and ending up back home as a kitchen grandmaster, aiming to please her family as she makes a delightful dish of jollof rice. All this is happening while her husband offers nothing tangible, lurking like a shadow and only revealing himself when the food is served. “I like what I do,” she says finally, with a smile, as if to reassure us that her joyful participation in gendered domestic labour won’t make her combust, or push her beyond her endurance and limits.

But we know this is a lie, and that there’s only so much women can take before they crack because they are humans. The advert valorizes women’s suffering and labour, underpinned by gender roles that Maggi has foisted as a mission statement for years. Although allowing women to exist outside of a domestic environment, the advert still prioritises and places more value on the woman-in-the-kitchen/superwoman archetype, the woman who toils and juggles the demands of family life and other responsibilities especially without external help.

#SheMakesADifference has drawn responses on social media, more valorizing and romanticising of women’s unsupported hard work and people suddenly remembering their mothers. But some have called out the advert’s glamourisation of feminine labour, and rightly so. I do not see Maggi, in the future, adjusting its ethos to reflect our current cultural upheaval because the brand is largely patronised by die-hard conservatives. And Maggi knows this, which is why it continues to cater towards the gendered dynamics that makes it thrive.

Tags: ,

About The Author

Bernard Dayo writes on film, TV, sexuality and culture. You can follow on him on Twitter @BernardDayo.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo November 3, 2018

Joseph Benjamin lands role in Oprah Winfrey’s TV show ‘Greenleaf’ and here’s what we think

As Hollywood-based Nigerian actors like David Oyelowo, Yvonne Orji, John Boyega and more continue to make strides in the world ...

Bernard Dayo November 1, 2018

Here’s what we think about that “Nollywood Fight Scene” video the internet was raving about yesterday

Yesterday and out of nowhere, the internet buzzed with a viral video accompanied by the hashtag: #NollywoodFightScene. As with anything ...

Bernard Dayo October 31, 2018

The new neighbour is a sex worker, Small Girl Big God: ‘Hustle’ recap, Season 3, Episode 4

On Africa Magic’s Hustle, a number of people have made their mark in Mama Sekinat’s rented house. The last episode ...

Bernard Dayo October 31, 2018

‘Ojukwu’ Episode 5 recap: The Great Priestess has a bun in the oven, thanks to Odili

I have been watching ROK 2’s new epic drama Ojukwu since it premiered and, five episodes in, the show is ...

Editor October 30, 2018

CRPressXYNaija at Ake: Ayesha Haruna Attah’s diary Day 4

Editors Note:  The Ake Book and Arts Festival finished last sunday with quite the bang. Panels by Diana Evans, Nnedi ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq October 29, 2018

#CRPressXYNaija at Ake: Ayesha Haruna Attah; Day 2 – Day 3

Writers can boogey! But I’m getting ahead of myself. Day two of the Ake Arts and Book Festival was fire. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail