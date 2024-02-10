The Presidency Announces the Reason for Regulating Social Media | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu, along with 22 governors, plan to watch the AFCON finals in Côte D’Ivoire

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu, along with 22 governors, plan to watch the AFCON finals in Côte D’Ivoire

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and 22 governors have planned to support the Nigerian football team, Super Eagles, as they play their final match against Côte D’Ivoire’s team, Les Elephants, on Sunday, February 11.

With the 2024 AFCON held in Côte D’Ivoire and nearly all the participating teams having been beaten out of the competition, the AFCON finals now focuses on two teams: Nigeria and Côte D’Ivoire.

In a show of camaraderie, the president has decided to watch his country play live at the stadium.

The Presidency announces the reason for regulating social media

The presidency recently announced its decision to regulate social media for all Nigerians.

According to the statement made by Chief of Staff Femi Gbajamiala, the menace on social media has become alarming due to the quick spread of false and ingenuine information.

The presidency stated that it was ruling a faith-based administration and that the spread of fake information on the internet could threaten to diminish and destroy the things that it has built.

Airlines lament as aviation fuel rises to ₦1,300

The Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) have voiced their pain regarding the surge in the price of aviation fuel, as this could lead to another increase in the sale of aeroplane tickets in the country.

According to the AON, aviation fuel now costs ₦1,300 due to the depreciation of the naira against the US dollar. The inflation has cost many airlines the opportunity to carry out scheduled maintenance.

“We are making losses on factors that are beyond our control. We are not only faced with the problem of scarcity of dollars; even the aviation ecosystem is feeling the heat. Handling companies have increased the cost of their services, airports have increased their charges, and those that service the aircraft have also increased the cost. The monies for these payments come from the passengers who are already exhausted financially,” the Chairman of United Airlines of Nigeria, Prof Okonkwo, explained.

Members of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives reject new regulations

Members of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) have collectively rejected the latest rules published by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria concerning their verification of certificates.

The Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria released a guideline explaining the necessary steps required to receive notification from the council. Many of the instructions were found unsavoury by nurses in Nigeria as the verification procedure would deter them from progressing in their personal and professional lives.

These guidelines have been said to be the federal government’s method of refusing to permit the migration of Nurses in Nigeria, as the NANNM recorded over 75,000 nurses left the country seeking a better life.

EFCC declares Godwin Emefiele’s wife wanted, along with three others

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission announced Mrs Margaret Emefiele, the wife of the disgraced ex-governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele, was wanted along with three others for money laundering.

Mrs Emefiele, Mr Eric Odoh, Anita Omoile and her husband, Jonathan Omoile, have all been branded wanted by the crime agency for conspiring with the ex-governor Emefiele to “convert large sums of money belonging to the Nigerian government and committed felonies.”