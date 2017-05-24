[The Sexuality Blog]: Nigerian writers should #LetRomeoBreathe

The last place you’d expect to hear about homophobia is among writers. A writer’s very job is to empathise with the lives of others, to literally wear other people’s skin and find the humanity in them. So when writers become the ones who instigate death threats and set hoodlums on one of their own because he dared to write poetry that spoke to the violence and pain that LGBT people in Nigeria live with everyday, the erasure that LGBT people face from people who would rather pretend they don’t exist, then you realise that there is no point staying silent.

A Nigerian poet Romeo, submitted a number of poems to the international Brunei Prize for African Poetry, a Prize that Warsan Shire won a few years for her honest confessional poetry that explored the horrors of war and Islamophobia in her native Somalia.

His poems were about the people whose humanities are erased because they identify as gay. His verses were strong, his words compelling. So compelling, he was awarded the Prize for Poetry for 2017. This enraged many of his literary peers, poets like Sheriff Olanrewaju and Mathew Arnold who took to Facebook to write hateful posts calling for Romeo’s death. These writers sponsored their hateful posts, so it would reach a much wider audience than their own followers.

It is obvious that a sense of entitlement motivated their hate crimes, because they took it offline, reported Romeo to the Nigerian Police and his place of employment, and set hoodlums on him. Things they were only able to do because of the law that ex President Goodluck Jonathan passed during his tenure as a way to curry favour from fundamentalist religious groups in the country. But ultimately it shows just how much these writers and people like them, expect to be given just because they are CIS straight men.

Let Romeo Breathe.

He brought glory to Nigeria on an international stage, he should be lauded, not hunted like a wild animal. It is time the Nigerian literary world took a stand against the blatant sexism and homophobia that lives within its ranks. The kind of sexism that spurs a writer to disparage readers and call them sluts just because they dare to write books themselves, inspired by the men whose work they admire. The kind of homophobia that spurs writers to try to destroy another person’s life because he dared write about truths they didn’t care for.

#LetRomeoBreathe.