The Thread: “I walked in on them having sex” | A flood of crazy stories follow this ‘innocent’ question

It’s all tears on Twitter NG today as men bare their hearts about their cheating experiences. Sharing cheating experiences are generally nothing new on Twitter NG, but this one comes with a fresh angle:

And that’s all it took for heartbreaking stories to start rolling in. See below:

 

One

Two

Three

Four

Five

Reactions

 

Six

Seven

Eight

Nine

Bonus

Chim’ o

[Read also]: “The Thread: Women are geniuses at cheating; men just don’t know”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

The Thread: “Women are cheating savages/geniuses”- An exposé

The Thread: Lady pleads empathy for Dammy Krane and Nigerians rain hell

The Thread: An employee assists her boss to cheat and the husband comes for her