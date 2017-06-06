The Thread: “I walked in on them having sex” | A flood of crazy stories follow this ‘innocent’ question

It’s all tears on Twitter NG today as men bare their hearts about their cheating experiences. Sharing cheating experiences are generally nothing new on Twitter NG, but this one comes with a fresh angle:

I don't think anyone has every asked this. MEN; How did you find out your partner was cheating on you. — Nimah A (@MsNemah) June 5, 2017

And that’s all it took for heartbreaking stories to start rolling in. See below:

My friend's girl fucked my friends boss, one day, the girl had to go meet him somewhere and he was with his boss and other colleagues /1 — Treasure… (@Ada0obi) June 6, 2017

When she got there and the guy introduced her as his girl, everyone burst out with laughter. (Everyone knew that she fucked the boss) /2 — Treasure… (@Ada0obi) June 6, 2017

My friend was confused, he didn't get the joke. The girl was just looking. Others were just laughing. Someone just blurted it out /3 — Treasure… (@Ada0obi) June 6, 2017

This girl na your babe?? He was still confused and he said "yes". The laughter started again. The boss was just smiling. /4 — Treasure… (@Ada0obi) June 6, 2017

He was trying not to look at my friend. Someone just pulled my friend aside and told him. My friend just started crying. /5 — Treasure… (@Ada0obi) June 6, 2017

Nearly had a heart attack. He couldn't beleive it. It was an epic day. Awkward as hell. /6 — Treasure… (@Ada0obi) June 6, 2017

At the end,men are scum. I don't even know where to start,but av had many disappointments.Different girls with different weyrey — Damian (@damianfergie) June 6, 2017

I once found out I was a side bf & the main bf was………a girl(she was a lesbo) I took my L with all humility — Damian (@damianfergie) June 6, 2017

find out why it was open. See gateman pounding my girlfriend like pounded yam. I just closed the door and left. She later sent me a text (2) — JAY !! ® (@Alpacino_jay) June 6, 2017

saying the gateman used jazz on her. She's history now 😭😭😭😭 — JAY !! ® (@Alpacino_jay) June 6, 2017

