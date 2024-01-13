The three things I learned from Olugbenga’s rape case.

Olugbenga and Aderonke

A medical doctor at the University College Hospital in Ibadan cheated on his wife. He described it as a mistake he regretted and knew he brought upon himself and his family.

A few months later, the young lady accused him of raping her.

After multiple investigations, four years later, in 2023, he was cleared by the UK Medical Council.

Joined by his wife, he shared the ordeal exclusively on #WithChude for the first time.

Here are the three key notes I learned from this interview.

He took responsibility for his action.

Taking responsibility doesn’t only mean admitting to committing an offense; it also goes to apologizing and acknowledging how hurtful it is to those who love you and can vouch for you. Olugbenga shared the information with his wife immediately after it happened, and this made the whole process easier for his family.

The truth can’t be covered up for a long time

A proverb says, “Even if a lie travels for years, the truth will catch up with it one day.” Lying about rape is such a grievous thing to do, but remember, the truth is right there at the corner, coming out some day.

Forgiveness is divine.

Aderonke’s forgiving heart is such a beautiful one. She admitted how hurtful she was, but she also admitted that she has forgiven her husband and the lady. She also mentioned how she prayed for the lady and husband even when hurt. This is an incredible virtue.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 13, 2024

Tinubu Approves ₦683 Billion Intervention for Public Tertiary Institutions | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 12, 2024

Reports Reveal Nigerians Risk the Loss of More Multinationals in 2024 | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 10, 2024

Tinubu Reduces Travel Cost of the Presidency by 60% | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 9, 2024

FG Committed To Reducing Food Prices as a Bag of Rice Peaks at ₦100k | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 8, 2024

Foreign Airlines Disclose Plans to Begin Sales of Tickets in US Dollars | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 6, 2024

Tinubu, Atiku Congratulate Funke Akindele Over the ₦1 Billion Grossing of A Tribe Called Judah | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.   ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail