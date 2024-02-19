The UK Reveals Plans to Enrol 600,000 Students from Nigeria and Others in Five Years | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu meets Brazilian president to discuss direct flights to Brazil

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu meets Brazilian president to discuss direct flights to Brazil

The presidents of Nigeria and Brazil met on the sidelines of the 37th African Union summit held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The two presidents (Bola Tinubu and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva) discussed formulating and strengthening their bilateral bond.

They highlighted the creation of direct flights between both countries (Brazil and Nigeria),

“I am back to try to restore, to reclaim our good relations with Nigeria. I cannot imagine that a country of 216 million people and another of 213 million people do not have strong relations,” the Brazilian president said.

FG scrambles to prevent the suspension of oil marketers ahead of strike

The federal government has requested that oil marketers persuade the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) not to participate in a strike due to the rise in the dollar against the naira.

The suspension of activities by NARTO members would inadvertently cause commotion in the country as they had lamented that the constant decline of naira since the fuel subsidy removal could cause the fuel price to rise to ₦1,500/litre.

NARTO instructed all its members to halt the transportation of petroleum products across the country starting today, Monday, February 19.

NARTO stressed that the amount they spend on operations is more than what they earn, citing the high price of diesel per litre when fueling the trucks needed for transportation.

Nigerians begin seeking cooking alternatives as cooking gas prices skyrocket

Nigerians have opted for other methods with which they can cook as the price of cooking gas per kg threatens to send them to the Stone Age.

Recently, depot owners have exclaimed at the gradual decline in demand for cooking gas as it affects the cost of living of many Nigerians.

Market surveys have shown that cooking gas per kg is sold at ₦1,200 in some places and ₦1,400 in others. It is said that people have resorted to using kerosene, firewood and charcoal to cook their meals since the inflation of the Nigerian economy.

The UK reveals plans to enrol 600,000 students from Nigeria and others in five years

The United Kingdom announced its plan to take in 600,000 international students from Nigeria, India, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

According to Hazel Shearing, a staff of the BBC, the UK government was interested in increasing the number of international students enrolled in its schools by the year 2030.

The accumulation of international students in the UK has been shown to help with the country’s economy, hence the reason for the latest information.

Atiku offers advice on how Tinubu can better rule Nigerians to their satisfaction

Presidential candidate and ex-vice president Abubakar Atiku criticised the president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, on his lackadaisical method of governance and the crippling effect it has on Nigerians.

Atiku took to his social media page, X, to offer four policy suggestions that he believed could aid the president in the ruling.

He called out Tinubu’s FX policy, claiming it was hurriedly put together without proper dedication to the plans and consultations with shareholders.

“The government failed to anticipate or downplay the potential and real negative consequences of its actions,” he said.