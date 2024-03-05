These Are The 10 Mr Ibu Essential Movies

On March 2, Nigerians felt the loss of one of Nollywood’s greatest filmmakers, Mr John Okafor (popularly known as Mr Ibu).

With a decades-long career in the Nigerian film industry, Mr Ibu left us with enough memories that we can constantly relive whenever his films come on the screen.

The actor raised generations of movie stars who have further expanded the industry with incentives received from Mr Ibu and many others like him in the industry.

In honour of the legendary actor who made us laugh our hearts out and understand the depths of sorrow, we have compiled 10 Mr Ibu essential movies that will remind the world of his greatness and talent as he spreads joy on our faces with his hilarious films.

Keziah

In Keziah, John Okafor plays the role of Cletus, a father who finds his daughter’s recent acts suspicious. He discovers that she is an escort and decides to take her out of the immoral lifestyle.

Mr Ibu

The whole world stopped when Mr Ibu was released in 2004. The film held a list of excellent and hilarious casts who knew how to raise an audience and let them crash to the floor with laughter. Mr Ibu was a comedy film which, to date, stands the test of time as one of the best comedy classic films in Nigeria.

Police Recruit

John Okafor has played many roles in the Nigerian film industry, and with Police Recruit, he comes with his four-member crew who terrorise the city with their antics. They enter the police force and continue to spread their mischievousness on a larger scale with the badge to protect them.

Oga Abuja

Mr Ibu stars in this Kannywood and Nollywood collaboration film, which also stars Rabilu Musa. Together, they deliver a powerful comedy performance in this comedic Hausa movie.

Nicodemus

The late actor plays the role of Nicodemus, a mischievous electrician with an affinity for disturbing the town.

A Fool At 40

Nigeria’s Nollywood bridges with the Ghanaian film industry in ‘A Fool At 40’. John Okafor, Sam Loco and Nkem Owoh star in this film and partner up to do what they do best—bring smiles and rib-cracking laughter to your screen. The film focuses on Hygenius, a poor village man who dreams of making something more of his life, so he travels to the city with no idea what life has waiting for him.

The Album

A father with the traditional belief that only the male child deserves to be educated and prioritised in a home while the female child is groomed and given out to marriage is faced with challenges from his daughters who wish to be educated.

9 Wives

Starring Okey Bakassi and John Okafor, 9 Wives is a must-watch film which vividly expresses the talent of these two legendary actors in their prime careers.

Mr Ibu in London

Mr Ibu takes us to London, where he experiences a different life and culture. The actor shakes up Britain with his eccentric character and uproarious attitude to discovering life abroad.

Coffin Producers

John Okafor and his crew are coffin makers and tailors who take you on a mischievous and funny trip in this comedy film.