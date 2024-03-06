These are the Movies/TV Series Coming to Streaming Platforms and Cinemas in March 2024

March is the gift that keeps giving, and in this case, we are all receiving new movies and TV series this month, keeping us locked in and glued to our screens.

The Nigerian film industry is teeming with talent, and the only way to express it is to put it in cinematics to consume an exciting audience waiting to be surprised and fed with creative and imaginative worlds they find themselves attached to.

This month, several movies and TV series are coming to your cinema and streaming platforms. Don’t have an idea what will be released? Here are the following movies and TV series that will be released in March 2024.

Small Talk (March 8)

A production between different organisations, Inkblot Studios, FilmOne and ShutterSpeed Projects, Biodun Stephen directed the movie and is currently streaming on Prime Video. Small Talk features stars like Mr Macaroni, whose role in the comedy film is his debut lead role, playing the character of a blabbermouth driver.

The synopsis of the drama reads that “When Baba Dee’s boss and his wife are robbed, his determination towards finding the culprit. Alongside him, fueled by determination, is Officer Okoh, an adept investigator who takes on the challenge of finding the robbers, leading to a film filled with unexpected twists.”

Insecure (March 8)

A psychological drama starring actors like Beverly Naya and Efa Iwara, the film was directed by Ben Nwokike and produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed. The storyline describes a devoted wife helping her husband build a thriving art gallery until cracks appear in their seemingly perfect marriage when a captivating woman enters their lives. As the woman deals with betrayal and heartbreak, she is forced to confront her insecurities and delve into a journey for Justice.

With other well-known actors like Ade Laoye, Demi Banwo, Tope Olowoniyan, Darasimi Nadi, Michael Ejoor and Tunbosun Aiyedehin, Insecure is set to be a fantastic watch. It will be in cinemas.

Different Strokes (March 8)

In a film heading to Prime Video, famous Director Biodun Stephens will have his movie, which Mosun Filani produced. Different Strokes tells the story of four friends who go through life with one goal and an unshakable ambition to achieve their goal. However, they realise they need more than a shared goal to reach their dreams.

Japa! (March 8)

Japa! tells the story of a teacher who attempts to relocate from Nigeria to the U.S. to get better opportunities but is disappointed as forces beyond his control obstruct his every move. Isioma Osaje, the well-known producer of films like UP North, New Money, and The Set Up, directed the film. Adesua Etomi Wellington features in the movie, also in her directorial debut. Acting Alongside her are Blossom Chukwujekwu, Mofe Duncan, Layi Wasabi, and Seun Ajayi. Japa! It will be available on Prime Video.

Where the Heck is My Period? (March 15)

In a documentary that raises awareness for the struggles faced by women with PCOS, where the heck is my period seeks to highlight the challenges surrounding PCOS. Starring Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Amba Idongesit, and Abdul Tijani Ahmed, the documentary will premiere on Prime Video this month, just in time for Women’s History Month.

My Flatmates s8 (March 19)

The eighth season of My Flatmates returns this March for a fun and thrilling ride. The series, led by iconic comedian Basketmouth, will be released on Showmax on March 19.

A Taste of Sin (March 17)

Heading to Netflix this March is “A Taste of Sin,” a Ghanaian film production that stars A-list actors like Jackie Appiah, Akosua Agyepong, James Gardiner, Majid Michel, Kofi Adjorlolo, and more.

The Kujus Again (March 22)

Initially released as a theatrical performance in 2023, The Kujus Again will be released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime on March 22. The family returns in this film to plan a celebration of love.

Beast of Two Worlds (March 29)

Beast of Two Worlds tells the tale of a banished king whose wives cannot produce a son. He soon marries an extraterrestrial wife who promises to give him a son; however, her arrival only brings in chains and destruction for the king as he is forced to take a stand.

Afamefuna (March 29)

First released in late 2023, Kayode Kasum displays his incredible directory skills in this film, which focuses on the lives of the easterners and how they circulate the opportunity of wealth within themselves by taking apprentices and passing down the knowledge within a community. Afamefuna will be released on Netflix on March 29.