These Are The Nigerians Nominated For The NAACP Film Awards This Year

NAACP

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) award show is closer than you think, and this time, a few of our favourite Nigerian celebrities have been nominated.

In recent times, the Nigerian entertainment industry has grown beyond the borders of the country and even the continent, receiving international recognition and accolades for the work and artistry done by our artists.

This year, the 55th NAACP Image Awards will be held on March 16, and to see our fellow Nigerians be successful in a world beyond our borders brings joy to our hearts.

Here are the Nigerian nominees for the 55th NAACP Image Awards

  • Outstanding International Song — Asake and Olamide (Amapiano), Tems (Me & U), Burna Boy (City Boys), Davido (Unavailable), Libianca, Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay (People).
  • Outstanding Album — Drake (For All The Dogs), Burna Boy (I Told them…), Victoria Monét (Jaguar II), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Summer Walker (Clear 2: Soft Life).
  • Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album — Ciara (How We Roll), Megan Thee Stallion (Cobra), Chris Brown ft Davido and Lojay (Sensational), Victoria Monét (On My Mama), Usher (Boyfriend).
  • Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) Chris Brown ft Davido and Lojay (Sensational), Lil Durk and J. Cole (All My Life), Usher, 21 Savage and Summer Walker (Good Good), Victoria Monét ft Lucky Daye (Smoke), Burna Boy ft 21 Savage (Sittin’ on Top of the World).
  • Outstanding Guest Performance Comedy or Drama Series — Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Roy Wood Jr (The Daily Show), Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Survival of the Thickest), Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live).
  • Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).
  • Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic SpecialDamson Idris (Swarm), Don Cheadle (Secret Invasion), Jharrel Jerome (Full Circle), Carl Anthony Payne II (Binged to Death), Damon Wayans (Cinnamon).
  • Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion PictureAaron Kingsley Adetola (A Thousand and One), Calah Lane (Wonka), Lennox Simms (Origin), Mila Davis-Kent (Creed III), Aven Kourtney (A Thousand and One).
  • Outstanding International Motion Picture — Rye Lane, Society of the Snow, Anatomy of a Fall, Mami Wata, Brother.
  • Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — Colman Domingo (Rustin), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 3), John Boyega (They Cloned Tyronne), Jamie Foxx (The Burial), Jefferey Wright (American Fiction).
  • Outstanding Female ArtistTems, Ari Lennox, H.E.R, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét.
  • Outstanding Male Artist — Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Davido, Jon Batiste, Usher.
  • Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap SongBurna Boy and 21 Savage (Sittin’ On Top of the World), Lil Durk and J. Cole (All My Life), Megan Thee Stallion (Cobra), Vic Mensa (Blue Eyes), Larry June, The Alchemist and Big Sean (Palisades, CA).
Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Biola Olaore February 8, 2024

Dear Omoni Oboli, Welcome Back – and Thank You

So if you’re part of Nigeria’s new ‘gossip only’ lane, you would think the biggest news from the stables of ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 6, 2024

Rema Becomes First African Artiste To Receive A Chinese Music Award

Nigerian singer and performer Divine Ikubor (Rema) continues to make history around the globe with his latest award win at ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 5, 2024

Here’s What Our Beloved Nigerian Artists Wore To The 2024 66th Grammy Award Show

Although our Nigerian celebrities did not take home any award from the 66th Grammy Awards show, they remained all smiles ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 5, 2024

Weekend Recap | These Are The Stories You May Missed Over The Weekend

All Nigerian artists lose their Grammy nominations The 66th Grammys Award Show was held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 3, 2024

American Record Label Throws Grammy Pre-Party For Fireboy, Asake, Olamide

In celebration of the Grammy nomination of Asake, Fireboy DML, and Olamide, American record label Empire threw a Grammy pre-party. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 3, 2024

Top Five Podcasts Of The Week

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these five podcasts ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail