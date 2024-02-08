These Are The Nigerians Nominated For The NAACP Film Awards This Year

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) award show is closer than you think, and this time, a few of our favourite Nigerian celebrities have been nominated.

In recent times, the Nigerian entertainment industry has grown beyond the borders of the country and even the continent, receiving international recognition and accolades for the work and artistry done by our artists.

This year, the 55th NAACP Image Awards will be held on March 16, and to see our fellow Nigerians be successful in a world beyond our borders brings joy to our hearts.

Here are the Nigerian nominees for the 55th NAACP Image Awards

Outstanding International Song — Asake and Olamide (Amapiano), Tems (Me & U), Burna Boy (City Boys), Davido (Unavailable), Libianca, Ayra Starr, and Omah Lay (People).

Outstanding Album — Drake (For All The Dogs), Burna Boy (I Told them…), Victoria Monét (Jaguar II), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Summer Walker (Clear 2: Soft Life).

Drake (For All The Dogs), Victoria Monét (Jaguar II), Janelle Monáe (The Age of Pleasure), Summer Walker (Clear 2: Soft Life). Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album — Ciara (How We Roll), Megan Thee Stallion (Cobra), Chris Brown ft Davido and Lojay (Sensational), Victoria Monét (On My Mama), Usher (Boyfriend).

— Ciara (How We Roll), Megan Thee Stallion (Cobra), Victoria Monét (On My Mama), Usher (Boyfriend). Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) — Chris Brown ft Davido and Lojay (Sensational), Lil Durk and J. Cole (All My Life), Usher, 21 Savage and Summer Walker (Good Good), Victoria Monét ft Lucky Daye (Smoke), Burna Boy ft 21 Savage (Sittin’ on Top of the World).

— Lil Durk and J. Cole (All My Life), Usher, 21 Savage and Summer Walker (Good Good), Victoria Monét ft Lucky Daye (Smoke), Outstanding Guest Performance Comedy or Drama Series — Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Roy Wood Jr (The Daily Show), Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Survival of the Thickest), Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live).

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian), Roy Wood Jr (The Daily Show), Garcelle Beauvais (Survival of the Thickest), Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live). Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series — Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem), Ayo Edebiri (The Bear), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary).

— Janelle James (Abbott Elementary), Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary). Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special — Damson Idris (Swarm), Don Cheadle (Secret Invasion), Jharrel Jerome (Full Circle), Carl Anthony Payne II (Binged to Death), Damon Wayans (Cinnamon).

— Don Cheadle (Secret Invasion), Jharrel Jerome (Full Circle), Carl Anthony Payne II (Binged to Death), Damon Wayans (Cinnamon). Outstanding Performance by a Youth in a Motion Picture — Aaron Kingsley Adetola (A Thousand and One) , Calah Lane (Wonka), Lennox Simms (Origin), Mila Davis-Kent (Creed III), Aven Kourtney (A Thousand and One).

— , Calah Lane (Wonka), Lennox Simms (Origin), Mila Davis-Kent (Creed III), Aven Kourtney (A Thousand and One). Outstanding International Motion Picture — Rye Lane, Society of the Snow, Anatomy of a Fall, Mami Wata , Brother.

— Rye Lane, Society of the Snow, Anatomy of a Fall, , Brother. Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture — Colman Domingo (Rustin), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 3), John Boyega (They Cloned Tyronne) , Jamie Foxx (The Burial), Jefferey Wright (American Fiction).

— Colman Domingo (Rustin), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 3), , Jamie Foxx (The Burial), Jefferey Wright (American Fiction). Outstanding Female Artist — Tems , Ari Lennox, H.E.R, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét.

— , Ari Lennox, H.E.R, Janelle Monáe, Victoria Monét. Outstanding Male Artist — Burna Boy , Chris Brown, Davido , Jon Batiste, Usher.

, Chris Brown, , Jon Batiste, Usher. Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song — Burna Boy and 21 Savage (Sittin’ On Top of the World), Lil Durk and J. Cole (All My Life), Megan Thee Stallion (Cobra), Vic Mensa (Blue Eyes), Larry June, The Alchemist and Big Sean (Palisades, CA).