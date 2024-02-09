This Whole Peacock-Showmax Collab is Actually A Big Deal

For some reason, this doesn’t get reported as the big deal that it is. First that last year, one of the world’s biggest media conglomerates looked into the African market and saw big future for streaming and for Multichoice, when in March of that year Comcast, the parent company of NBCUniversal in the United States and Sky in the United Kingdom acquired a 30% stake in MultiChoice. That partnership gave Showmax access to NBCUniversal’s premium video-streaming asset, Peacock.

That’s why Showmax changed its app last week. And sure, there were challenges that shouldn’t have been, like everyone losing their ‘continue watching;’ tab because of the new download, but the new app really is good and shows what happens when global technology meets local content, in this case the already user-friendly experience that is the Peacock app. 

Considering its own interim report last year showed a loss of nearly 500,000 subscribers in South Africa alone in the first half of the year (“as of the end of September 2023, the pay-TV broadcaster’s 90-day active subscribers in its country of origin stood at 8.629 million. This was 486,000 less than the 9.115 million it had at the same point in 2022, broadband.za reports.”), this is also a significant development for the company.

But in addition to Canal+ wanting more stake in Multichoice, the fact that Peacock is going all in on Showmax is a good sign for the long term prospects of the service – and for the industry it carries on its back. Avery good sign. We pray.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 9, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | These Are The Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 7, 2024

Red TV Teases New Season of “When Are We Getting Married?”

Red TV recently teased its viewers with a trailer for the second season of its hit series, “When Are We ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 6, 2024

Funke Akindele’s A Tribe Called Judah Records £80,000 At The UK Box Office

Funke Akindele continues her claim to the throne as one of the most successful filmmakers in the Nigerian movie industry ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 2, 2024

Weekend Watchlist | Movies and Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka February 1, 2024

Deyemi Okanlawon Produces ‘All’s Fair in Love’, Set for Release on Feb 14

FilmOne Studios and Accelerate TV collaborated to produce one of the first romantic films in 2024 titled “All’s Fair in ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka January 31, 2024

Watch the ChetaM Trailer Coming to Showmax on February 12

Showmax started 2024 with a bang, introducing an epic Igbo series produced by James Omokwe, ChetaM, to be released on ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail