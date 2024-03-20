Three Nigerian Gospel Artists Who Recently Tied The Knot

Gospel Artists That Tied The Knot

The internet was agog to hear about the weddings of these three Nigerian gospel artists who have led so many into the ways of the light in Christendom.

With soul-lifting songs that choristers sing in every church, these famous gospel artists were cheered for tying the knot and increasing the number of happy marriages in the country and entertainment industry.

The year 2024 has been an exciting year for these gospel artists who have announced their marriages and revealed their partners whom they have chosen to spend forever with.

We have listed the three Nigerian gospel artists who have shaken the internet by announcing their wedding plans, causing great discourse between men and women on social media.

  1. Veekee James and Femi Atere

Famous Nigerian celebrity fashion designer and gospel singer Victoria James (Veekee James) married her husband on February 10, 2024, breaking the internet with her wedding outfits and photoshoots, which left many women desiring to replicate her wedding outfits on their big day. The designer spared no coin in her wedding, as many Nigerian celebrities and influencers were present at her wedding events.

  1. Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn

One of Nigeria’s celebrated gospel singers, Moses Bliss, tied the knot with the beautiful Marie Wiseborn, a Ghanaian, on March 2. The celebration was the talk of the town as netizens used his relationship as a yardstick for good people deserving each other. The couple were glorious and stunned in their wedding outfits.

  1. Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee

Although these two have yet to tie the knot, the gospel musician Theophilus Sunday took to social media to post the pre-wedding photo shoot with him and his fiancée, Ashlee. The two have triggered a wave of discussions surrounding etiquette and choice of fashion wear for religious women marrying gospel singers.

