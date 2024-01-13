Tinubu Approves ₦683 Billion Intervention for Public Tertiary Institutions | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu suspends NSIPA after Betta Edu saga

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Tinubu suspends NSIPA after Betta Edu saga

President Bola Tinubu has temporarily paused all activities within the National Social Investment Programmes Agency (NSIPA) due to the 585 million corruption scandal involving the suspended minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

The presidential order has affected the NSIPA and four other governmental agencies, like the N-Power Program, Conditional Cash Transfer Program, Home Grown School Feeding Program, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Program.

The president’s office stated that this suspension will last for six weeks as he tries to get to the roots of all the financial deficiencies and irregularities in payments made to beneficiaries of the Programmes.

Tinubu approves ₦683 billion intervention for public tertiary institutions

The president of Nigeria has confirmed the use of ₦683 billion for development of every public tertiary institution in the country, disbursing ₦1.9 billion to universities, ₦1.1 billion to polytechnics and colleges of education would receive ₦1.3 billion each, respectively.

The approved funds are expected to be shared evenly amongst all universities, polytechnics, and education colleges in Nigeria.

This news was spread by Dada Olusegun, the president’s special assistant on social media, on X (formerly Twitter).

Supreme Court reinstates Abba Yusuf after Appellate Court’s Sacking

The Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeal’s ruling on the sacking of the previous governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf.

According to the Supreme Court verdict, a five-judge panel led by Justice John Okoro claimed that the Court of Appeal was wrong for reducing the governor’s votes.

It was also noted that internal strife between political party members is of no business to another party.

Ireland invites skilled Nigerians and others to receive work permits

Ireland has opened its borders to Nigerians and other international skilled workers looking to start a new life with their knowledge and skills in Ireland.

According to the Citizens Information Board, the programme was established for success under the Critical Skills Employment Permit.

With this, skilled workers in various work sectors like health, social service management, engineering, information technology, ICT, production management, and more can apply for work permits in Ireland.

Dangote refinery begins production of diesel and aviation fuel

The much-awaited Dangote refinery has started production of diesel and aviation fuel, which is expected to hit the market before the end of January 2024.

The refinery recently received six million barrels of crude oil and revealed that it began production of these products on January 12.

“We have started the production of diesel and aviation fuel, and the products will be in the market within this month once we receive regulatory approvals.” Aliko Dangote said.