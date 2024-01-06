Tinubu, Atiku Congratulate Funke Akindele Over the ₦1 Billion Grossing of A Tribe Called Judah | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

MURIC calls out Representatives for refusing to distribute Tinubu’s palliative

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

MURIC calls out Representatives for refusing to distribute Tinubu’s palliative

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) attacked the actions of the members of the National Assembly who refused to share the foodstuff given to them by President Bola Tinubu.

According to the Executive Director of MURIC, Professor Ishaq Akintola, 109 Nigerian senators supposedly received ₦200 million worth of foodstuff, and 360 representatives were given ₦100 million worth each.

MURIC requested that the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives call out this mistreatment.

Furious women in Plateau burn down Monarch’s house

Following the tragedy that occurred in Plateau State a few weeks ago, women in Plateau State have risen to oppose the reactions and arrests of people suspected to be in connection with the bombing.

On January 5, the protesting women burned down the house of Michal Monday, a district leader of Bokkos town.

“The incident began at the police station, where they expressed their anger over the arrest of some members of the community. After leaving the police station, they proceeded to the house of the traditional ruler, protesting that he was a sellout. A few minutes after reaching the house, they set it ablaze,” a source revealed.

Dr Betta Edu refutes accusation of NSIPA ₦3 billion corruption scandal

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Dr Betta Edu, has declined all accusations, tying her to a ₦3 billion corruption scandal.

The Tinubu minister claimed she had no affiliation with the fraud scheme in the National Social Investment Programme Agency (NSIPA). She stated that the accusations were unfound, misplaced, and the handiwork of the fifth columnists.

Dr Betta Edu claimed she had never requested ₦3 billion since she assumed power as a Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Workers set to halt activities on Nigerian seaports from January 9

Nigerian seaport workers declared their intentions to shut down the seaports on January 9, 2024, due to the negligence of the authorities over alleged noncompliance by International Oil Companies and stevedoring contracts.

The workers demanded that the International Oil Companies and stevedoring contractors failed to adhere to rules, which have been pointed out continuously. However, their pleas were brushed aside.

The Workers requested that all rules and regulations about the IOC and stevedoring contractors be followed regarding interactions with those above.

Tinubu, Atiku, and others congratulate Funke Akindele over the ₦1 billion grossing of A Tribe Called Judah

The news of Funke Akindele’s hit film “A Tribe Called Judah” has reached the ears of Nigerian political figures as the President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, and ex-vice president Atiku Abubakar congratulated Funke on her achievement.

The president promised a conducive environment for the entertainment industry as he congratulated her in a statement published by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President.

Meanwhile, Atiku congratulated the actress on the success of her film on his page on X (formerly Twitter).

A Tribe Called Judah” is not just a film; it is a cultural gem that reflects the vibrancy and resilience of Nigerian cinema.

“As a nation, we are incredibly proud of Funke’s achievements and role in elevating Nigerian cinema to new heights. Her success is our success, inspiring a new generation of filmmakers and storytellers in Nigeria and beyond.”