Tinubu Calls for the Enactment of the Oronsaye Report | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The president of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has ordered the total execution of the Oronsaye report.

This means it will allow for the merging, subsuming, scraping and relocation of some government agencies. This move is allegedly said to reduce the number of government agencies from 263 to 161 and has been criticised for leaving many civil workers jobless.

“Now, what that means is that several agencies, commissions, and some departments have been scrapped. Some have been modified and marked, while others have been subsumed. Others, of course, have also been moved from some ministries to others where the government feels they will operate better,” the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, said.

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has stood its ground against the federal government, ending the last-minute meeting in a deadlock with no proposed and favourable solution that would deter the NLC from suspending the protest.

After the closed-door meeting, the president of NLC, Joe Ajaero, announced that a peaceful rally would still be held as discussions with the federal government did not yield any fruitful results.

In the meeting were the Federation’s Attorney-General, Secretary to the Government, representatives of the NLC and TUC, Head of Service and more.

President Tinubu recently ordered the establishment of a Social Security Unemployment Programme, which will focus on the payment of unemployed youths to ease the economic hardship.

This information was disclosed by the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, shortly after the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which was presided over by the President.

“At this period of heightened food prices, Mr President has committed to doing all that can be done to assist in giving purchasing power to the poorest, and in that line, he has committed and instructed that the social security unemployment program be devised, particularly to cater for the youths, for the unemployed graduates, as well as the society as a whole. So, we have, shortly, an unemployment benefit for the young unemployed, in particular.” Wale Edun confirmed.

Political icon and ex-government of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, has weighed in on the trending topic of Nigeria’s system of government being switched from presidential to parliamentary.

The ex-president stated that the 24 years that Nigeria has enjoyed ruling through a presidential system government is not enough as the challenges that come with switching to a parliamentary system of government are not suitable for the Nigerian political environment.

Represented by former Niger State governor Babangida Aliyu, the ex-military and civilian leader yet again stated that the devolution of power from the federal government to the state government was more efficient and would be effective in this administration.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) reminded the president of one of the many policies he has yet to change since his arrival in the seat of power.

ASUU begged the president to end the FGN/ASUU 2009 renegotiation agreement with the current economic challenges in sight.

The ASUU Owerri zone Coordinator, Prof Dennis Aribodor, claimed that university lecturers had received the same salary for over 15 years; hence, signing the agreement would help tremendously.

“The most obvious implication of the truncation of the renegotiation of the Agreement is that university teachers in Nigeria have been on the same salary regime since 2009 when the value of the naira to the dollar was N120 as against N1800 today.”