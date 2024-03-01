Tinubu Demands Immediate Reversal of Cement Prices from Dangote, BUA, and more | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

You can’t fight me, — Tinubu advises NLC

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

On February 29, president Tinubu addressed the citizens regarding the recent protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), which staged a two-day strike against the economic hardship in the country.

While commissioning the Red Line Rail in Ikeja, Lagos, the president commented on the NLC, saying that the Labour Union should understand that despite its acclaimed rights, it cannot fight a nine-month-old administration.

“There is a very bright light at the end of the tunnel. Nigeria will be out of the economic problem; we must persevere and work hard,” the President proclaimed.

FG moves to detain Binance executives for twelve days through a court warrant

To clamp down on cryptocurrency products in Nigeria, the federal government obtained a court warrant to detain the two captured Binance.

According to a media outlet, these two Binance officials are said to be American and British-Pakistani. The National Security Officer, Nuhu Ribadu, housed the two foreigners in a house near his office and queried their intentions regarding the foreign exchange rate, which they blamed on the online trading platforms.

Sanwo-Olu pledges ₦35k to Lagos Teachers as monthly palliative fees

The governor of Lagos State, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, promised to aid Lagos school teachers by providing them a ₦35,000 wage allowance.

The governor stated that primary school teachers will also enjoy the benefits of the civil servants and secondary school teachers in the state as he announced the disbursement of the ₦35,000 wage award to cushion the hard times in the country.

The leader of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Hassan Akintoye, expressed his gratitude towards Babajide, claiming the governor would always continue to assist the administration in fulfilling the vision for quality teaching and learning in Lagos State.

Tinubu demands immediate reversal of cement prices from Dangote, BUA, and more

President Bola Tinubu was astounded to discover that cement prices in Nigeria have risen to an uncomfortable price.

Therefore, he instructed the Minister of Works and Housing, David Umahi, at an inspection of a BUA cement factory in Sokoto to return the prices of these cement to their original state.

Wole Soyinka advises the decentralisation of Nigeria amid economic crisis

Nigerian Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka shared his opinion concerning the financial crisis in Nigeria.

Wole Soyinka stated that Nigeria should look towards decentralising itself for the country and her people to prosper. He made this statement at the PUNCH 50th Anniversary Public Lecture.

“What do you mean by restructuring? Well, I wouldn’t say I like the word restructuring. I prefer expressions like reconfiguration and decentralisation,” he said after accusing Nigerian politicians of changing their tunes upon getting to power after promising to restructure the nation.