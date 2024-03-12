Tinubu Instructs State Governors to Implement Wage Fees | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu instructs state governors to implement wage fees

UK bans Nigerian health workers and others from bringing family to the country

NASU, SSANU announce seven-day warning strike over withheld salaries

Government official claims student loans should be paid two years after NYSC

Niger State government renames Minna airport after President Tinubu

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has authorised all state governors to begin the payment of wage awards before the announcement of the change in minimum fee.

President Tinubu appealed, stating that if each state begins the implementation of wage awards, it will provide comfort for the people.

“If all of you, the sub-nationals, have been paying the wages award, pending the determination of the new salary wage. Let all the states start paying the wages award. Whatever they are taking now plus the wage award would relieve the public.” the president said.

In recent times, Nigerians have witnessed the United Kingdom place stringent rules on immigrants, denying them the possibility to move into the country as they once did freely.

The United Kingdom announced it would no longer permit foreign health workers to bring their dependents (families) into the country.

In a statement released by the UK Home Office, the authorities seek to reduce net migration and fix its visa abuse.

NASU, SSANU announce seven-day warning strike over withheld salaries

The Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) announced a seven-day warning strike over their withheld wages during the 2022 nationwide strike.

The President of SSANU, Mohammed Ibrahim, revealed that the decision to embark on a seven-day strike was made by a committee comprising the two unions in Akure.

He stated that the strike was their last move, as the unions had tried reaching the ears of the federal government; however, their pleas and protests were brushed aside.

Government official claims student loans should be paid two years after NYSC

With the President announcing the provision of student loans to aid financially unstable students with their tuition fees, the topic of repayment has been on the lips of every Nigerian.

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Education Loan Fund, Akintunde Sawyerr, has claimed that student loans should only be repaid two years after the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), a one-year mandatory programme for all Nigerian graduates.

According to Akintunde, the repayment term is two years after youth service if they have a job.

Niger State government renames Minna airport after President Tinubu

The Governor of Niger State, Umar Bago, has renamed the Abubakar Imam international airport in Minna after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The change in the airport’s name comes within a year after being previously named in tribute to Abubakar Imam, a Nigerian writer, journalist, and indigene of Niger state.

In 2023, the federal government requested that the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) rename 15 federal airports into names of prominent and notable Nigerians without the exclusion of ex-president Muhammadu Buhari.