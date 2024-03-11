Tinubu Orders All Seized Foods By The Customs Service be Returned | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Sultan announces the first day of Ramadan 2024

Tinubu orders all seized foods by the Customs Service be returned

Naira declines against the US dollar in official and parallel markets

NERC set to increase the price of prepaid metres due to FX volatility

FG reveals Nigeria lost 16,000 doctors to immigration within five years

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The Sultan of Sokoto in Nigeria, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’as Abubakar III, announced the sighting of the crescent moon, which marks the beginning of the Ramadan fasting period in Nigeria.

According to the Sultan and president-general of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), the one-month fasting will commence on Monday, March 11, 2024.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to return all confiscated foods (grains) to their owners so that they may be sold to Nigerians.

When inflation is high and people can barely feed themselves, the president has called on the NCS to return all seized food items to the owners. This information was passed to the public by the CGC of Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi.

However, upon release of these goods, they are mandated to be sold only to the Nigerian market for the sole consumption of Nigerians.

The Nigerian currency has yet again seen a decline in value as it falls against the US dollar in both the official and black markets.

According to data from the FMDQ securities, as of Friday, March 8, the Naira now sells at ₦1,627 per US dollar at the Nigerian Autonomous Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM), the official market while it sells for ₦1,623/$ at the black market.

The naira also weakened against the British Pound Sterling as it traded for ₦2,036/£.

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) is considering increasing the price of prepaid metres across the country due to rising inflation and the weakness of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

The NERC is considering switching its laws and deregulating metre prices by allowing manufacturers to set the cost themselves.

This news is expected not to be satisfactory to Nigerians as it could hinder their livelihood, considering the fate of their prepaid metre prices would now belong to corporate owners rather than the regulatory agency meant to control these prices.

The federal government announced that there are currently 55,000 licensed doctors in Nigeria left to attend to the increasing number of patients due to the large number of doctors migrating to other countries.

The data from the federal government states that Nigeria lost roughly 15,000 to 16,000 doctors to migration while 17,000 doctors were transferred.

The coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Ali Pate, disclosed that the brain drain syndrome (japa/migration) had deprived the health sector of some of its best hands.

He stated that although 300,000 health professionals are currently working in Nigeria, there are only 55,000 licensed doctors.