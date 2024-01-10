Tinubu Reduces Travel Cost of the Presidency by 60% | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Tinubu reduces travel cost of the presidency by 60%

PDP demands the suspension of Tunji-Ojo regarding involvement with Betta Edu

NBS shares report of costs of air travel surge by 11%

Kwara State workers threaten to strike over non-implementation of 35,000 minimum wage

FG closes a section of the 3rd Mainland bridge for repair

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

President Bola Tinubu ordered the reduction of travel costs by the presidency, which also affected Vice President Shettima and First Lady Oluremi.

This 60% slash is due to the president’s motive to cut travel costs for government officials, the president, and the vice president.

“Tinubu has directed that all state entourages be drastically reduced. This is not a request. It is a directive. The office of the president and staff will be affected. VP and appointees are involved. By this directive, there will be a slashing of expenditure on official travel by 60 per cent.”

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded President Tinubu suspend the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, over his alleged involvement with Betta Edu’s scandal.

Tunji-Ojo was accused of receiving 438 million poverty alleviation funds from the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu.

According to the allegations, the PDP believes Tunji-Ojo should be investigated and suspended over his apparent violations of public service rules.

The minister of interior was accused of allegedly using his company (New Planet Project Limited) to secure a project with Betta Edu.

NBS shares report of costs of air travel surge by 11%

The National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the cost of air travel surged by 11% in November 2023 as opposed to the previous year.

According to the NBS Transport Fare Watch report, airfare was around N81,334 compared to 2022’s N73,270.

“On air travel, it stated that the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes for a single journey was N81,334.05 in November, showing an increase of 3.24 per cent compared to the previous month.”

“On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 11.01 per cent from N73,270.27 in November of the prior year.” the report revealed.

Kwara State workers threaten to strike over non-implementation of 35,000 minimum wage

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) charter in Kwara State announced that there would be a 14-day strike over their refusal to pay the 35,000 minimum wage.

The Organised Labour leaders, led by the state Chairman of the NLC, revealed that the request to the state government began its countdown on January 9, 2024.

FG closes a section of the 3rd Mainland bridge for repair

The federal government recently shut down a part of the third mainland bridge in Lagos for a repair estimated to take seven weeks.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Mrs Olukorede Kesha, announced the closure of Iyana Oworonshoki to Adeniji Adele, requesting that motorists take another route.