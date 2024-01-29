Tinubu Set to Inaugurate Minimum Wage Tripartite Committee on Tuesday | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger military leaders announce withdrawal of countries from ECOWAS

FG secures a $7 billion investment deal from India

Nigeria’s debt profile rises to ₦87.91 trillion under Tinubu’s administration

Polytechnic lecturers have threatened to strike over ₦35,000 wage award

Tinubu set to inaugurate minimum wage tripartite committee on Tuesday

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger military leaders announce withdrawal of countries from ECOWAS

The military junta of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have sent word to the Economic Community of the West African States (ECOWAS), alerting the regional organisation of their intention to revoke their membership.

The decision to withdraw from the ECOWAS, as stated by the three countries, is with immediate effect, and according to a report, all three countries pointed out their reason for withdrawal, claiming their economic interests were not guaranteed.

The three countries are not only cutting off connections with ECOWAS but have also dissociated themselves from their previous colonial masters, France, as they embraced Russia.

FG secures a $7 billion investment deal from India

The federal government has successfully gained a strong bond with India as the Indian government has promised to support the Nigerian economy and boost the FX with a $7 billion investment deal.

The South Asian countries initially promised to support the country with $14 billion.

In reminding the works of his strong bond between India and Nigeria, the High Commissioner of India in Nigeria revealed that there are over 157 Indian companies currently operating in Nigeria, and their worth is around $27 billion.

Nigeria’s debt profile rises to ₦87.91 trillion under Tinubu’s administration

The recent report released by the Debt Management Office has shown that Nigeria’s total public debt has risen to ₦87.91 trillion by September 2023, which includes fresh loans requested by President Tinubu.

The report states that Nigeria’s debt profile only increased four months after the assumption of power by the president and 18 new governors.

The calculated debt per capita stands at ₦405,000, with a population of 216 million.

Polytechnic lecturers have threatened to strike over ₦35,000 wage award

The Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has demanded that the federal government uphold its word by paying polytechnic members the ₦35,000 wage award approved to support public workers; otherwise, it would strike.

The president of ASUP, Shammah Kpanja, lamented about the state of the polytechnic lecturers who are agitating and angry due to economic difficulty in the country.

Shammah Kpanja revealed that the federal government had only paid the ₦35,000 once despite promising to continue the program for six months.

Tinubu set to inaugurate minimum wage tripartite committee on Tuesday

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate the minimum wage committee on January 30, 2024.

This move is a response to the request of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), which demanded the reevaluation of the minimum wage, which came into effect five years ago.

The president will inaugurate the tripartite committee at the State House, Abuja.

The National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) once announced that it would begin reviewing the national minimum wage