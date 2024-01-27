Tobi Amusan Breaks 25-year-old African 60m Hurdles Record

Tobi Amusan

Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan has just broken a 25-year-old African 60-metre hurdles record last held by a Nigerian in 1999 within a timeframe of 7.77 seconds.

Tobi smashed this record at the Astana Indoor Meet in Kazakhstan. The Nigerian sprinter broke the record that Gloria Alozie, a fellow Nigerian, once created in 7.82 seconds.

Tobi made it to the finish line ahead of the competitors, America’s Nia Ali and Ireland’s Sarah Lavin, who were close to taking the record for themselves.

In 2022, Tobi Amusan was crowned the first Nigerian to win a World Athletics Championship gold.

