Today’s Noisemakers: Bukola Saraki, Wole Odeleye, Gbolahan Olatunde, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Gbolahan Olatunde

Abi oo. Those places far no be small.

2. Wole Odeleye

We do not know if he meant Las Vegas but, yes, that sometimes is the best way to clear traffic, especially in Lagos.

Some replies:

3. Bukola Saraki

The Senate President sarcastically expressed sympathy for the Chairman, Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar over his alleged travail in the hand of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. Oluwafifunmi

Women, do not glorify men cheating, men, do better. Stop the evil excuse of “it’s in our blood”, says Oluwafifunmi.

Some replies:

5. Tunde

What can we say to this one now?

6. Joel Osteen

So many do not understand that and we always sing, “unchangeable God, unchangeable God…”

7. Aisha Yesufu

See replies:

