Today’s Noisemakers: Chude Jideonwo, Dr. Joe Abah, Mark Amaza, others

Here are the ones we saw today:

I’m faster to answer dms from women than men because I generally can’t be bothered to entertain men on twitter in my DMs. I’ll usually answer a “hey” text from a woman, But if you’re a guy and you send me “hey” without stating the purpose of your message, that meins… — A babe. (@ebelee_) March 19, 2019

Toxic feminism, that’s all.

Many critics of capitalism, are in fact not criticizing the idea at all. And are not denying that as an ideology, it’s very useful. They are criticizing its presentation as the most precious thing the world has, and the idea that it mustn’t be touched or civilization will fall. — Chude Jideonwo (@Chude) March 19, 2019

In conclusion – capitalism is bad for mankind.

There are a lot of women suffering in marriages because they settled for less, but instead of you to encourage women to not settle, you’re telling them to be humble. Religion and misogyny are 5&6 https://t.co/YWZfWpxmz6 — buss down thotiana (@Bims_s) March 19, 2019

They are coming for you.

Lmfaooooooo the baby cries like a Nigerian mother that just saw their child with a tattoo. https://t.co/wEi5Rcs9im — Dwin, The Stoic (@DwinTheStoic) March 19, 2019

Sorry to ask what may be a stupid question o. A gun has no other purpose than to kill. When you make it easy for people to legally acquire guns (whose only purpose is to kill!), why are you then surprised that some mad man will legally acquire a gun and use it to kill people?🙄 — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) March 19, 2019

DEEP!

I don’t know whether to classify my alcohol purchases under ‘Groceries’ or ‘Household Supplies’ in my expense tracking app

🤔 — Mark Amaza (@amasonic) March 19, 2019

Is this not rich people problem?

I was raised learning that girls matured faster than boys, & women were more mature than men, and even as a child, I questioned both assertions. I didn’t see myself as being more mature than the boys in school.. often more intelligent? yes. Often possesing better judgement? Yes — Doreen🌴⚡ (@DoreenGLM) March 19, 2019