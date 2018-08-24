Today’s Noisemakers: Deacon Dolapo, Daddy Mo and others [The Yoruba Wedding edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

A Yoruba woman based in Toronto has narrated how she chose not to kneel down for her husband during her traditional marriage, and drew the reaction of Nigerians.

Our list for today is from these reactions:

Speaking of submission, during my Yoruba engagement, my husband and I told the Alagas to not use that word or ask me to kneel for him. Everyone told me it wouldn't be possible because, culture. But guess whose knees didn't touch the ground? pic.twitter.com/JzzwRkhlgB — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) August 23, 2018

Olajumoke Akinkuolie

I'm going to kneel for my Groom on my Wedding day and every other day when the need arises, I'm going to call him Olowoorimi. All these fake woke Aunties should take a bow & STFU. I'm a thoroughbred Yoruba Lady and my Grandma Raised me right. It's My Culture and I love it. — Olajoke Akinkuolie (@lajokejcc) August 24, 2018

Well done Aunty, The ancestors are proud of you.

Nwanyi Oma

I'm Yoruba married to a Deltan, they don't kneel.. My husband's siblings call him by name, doesn't take away the fact that respect and honour is given…

Yes, Culture is important but if she has chosen not to kneel and she and her husband are fine, what is your own? — Nwanyi'Oma (@Inzaghi1) August 24, 2018

Fair point. Families truly differ.

Damilola Esther

Even if them feminists like, if I redo my wedding 1 million times, I will still kneel for my husband and he would carry me. Kneeling or not don’t equal submission. Some of you kneel and the pride in your hearts is higher than burj khalifa — Damilola Esther (@Damsoqueen) August 24, 2018

Uhm! Speak louder please. Let them hear behind.

Biola Kazeem

It is fine that some couples are rejecting symbolic gestures such as a wife kneeling for her husband during the Yoruba traditional wedding. Everyone is entitled to their choices. I just find it amusing we are quicker to find holes in gestures than those of our colonial masters — Babanla (@biolakazeem) August 24, 2018

#ThisIsNigeria Bro…

Gbemileke Adeoti

I saw Yoruba trending. I thought it was for something ingenious. 5 minutes kneeling down that doesn't add or subtract to/from you? People just tweet nonesense because they have data. I see why internet is expensive here. — Gbemileke | RelatablesNG🖱 (@gbemilekeadeoti) August 24, 2018

Uncle…..! Small play.

Someone canor play with you again

Deacon Dolapo

No Yoruba wedding is complete without that part where she kneels and the husband carries / lifts her up . That is why it’s called IGBEYAWO . It’s the most important part of the whole celebration . — Deacon ‘Dolapo (@dollycent) August 24, 2018

Hmmmm…….Igbeiyawo!

Dr. Iyke

The kind of respect that pours out of the Yoruba culture is one thing that is being admired by the world. Then one senseless girl will say she didn’t kneel before her husband because it’s a sign of weakness, and women are hailing her. You all need rehabilitation! — Dr. Iyke, MD,,MPH (@drackfel) August 24, 2018

LOL. Is it your hypocrisy? Leave our woke congregration in peace o.

Seun Daniels

I remember when my Igbo friend got married to his Yoruba bride. His dad got pissed when he was asked to prostrate with his friends His elder bro just told the father. This is the their tradition. Respect it — 'Seun Daniels (@sheunshaggz) August 24, 2018

Worthy family.

As they say, When you are in Rome, behave like a Roman!

Dr. Olufunmilayo

If you like slap your husband on your wedding day, thats your business. The only thing you owe me if I attend your wedding ceremony is well cooked Jollof rice, peppered snails and cold Malt to wash it down. Anything else at the occasion is not a priority. Frankly, nobody cares. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) August 24, 2018

LOL. Gimme something light.

Daddy Mo

lol so kneeling down during your Yoruba traditional wedding is now taboo according to ‘woke twitter’ or ‘sleep deprived’ twitter. It’s wise to respect tradition or U can opt out & not take part in a ‘traditional Wedding’ if you have a problem with it. It’s really not by force. — 👑 DaddyMo 👑 🚀♠️ (@officialdaddymo) August 23, 2018

GBAM! The conclusion of the matter.

If you don’t like to roll, don’t get on the roller coaster.