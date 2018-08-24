Today’s Noisemakers: Deacon Dolapo, Daddy Mo and others [The Yoruba Wedding edition]

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc.

Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

A Yoruba woman based in Toronto has narrated how she chose not to kneel down for her husband during her traditional marriage, and drew the reaction of Nigerians.

Our list for today is from these reactions:

Olajumoke Akinkuolie

Well done Aunty, The ancestors are proud of you.

Nwanyi Oma

Fair point. Families truly differ.

Damilola Esther

Uhm! Speak louder please. Let them hear behind.

Biola Kazeem

#ThisIsNigeria Bro…

Gbemileke Adeoti

Uncle…..! Small play. 

Someone canor play with you again

Deacon Dolapo

Hmmmm…….Igbeiyawo! 

Dr. Iyke

LOL. Is it your hypocrisy? Leave our woke congregration in peace o.

Seun Daniels

Worthy family.

As they say, When you are in Rome, behave like a Roman!

Dr. Olufunmilayo

LOL. Gimme something light.

Daddy Mo

GBAM! The conclusion of the matter.

If you don’t like to roll, don’t get on the roller coaster.

 

