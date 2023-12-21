Nothing gets the blood of Nigerian men pumping than seeing a match including their favourite football clubs. You need to be there to experience the solidarity, the passion and the hope for a successful game.

According to World Atlas, football is one of the most popular sports in the world, with over 3.5 billion fans, and you can bet that Nigerians contribute a couple of millions to that figure.

This week, on YNaija, we list the top 10 Nigerian favourite football clubs. You can’t walk two steps without meeting any Nigerian man or woman who does not support any of these teams, and if you do meet them, well, you can ask them why they are not a part of the winning team.

These are the top 10 Nigerian favourite football clubs

Manchester United FC

Repping the slogan ‘Red Devils’, Manchester United was founded in 1878 and has one of the largest fan bases in Nigeria and the world. No sports lover can deny the excellence and skill of every Man U player. Mainly since it once housed the global superstar player, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Arsenal FC

Fans of the ‘Gunners’ are one of the most battle-tested fan bases amongst the football clubs. Arsenal has been a favourite of most Nigerian sports lovers for decades. The team was founded in 1886 and has a record of Nigerian players like Kanu Nwakwo and Alex Iwobi.

Barcelona FC

Despite not being an English-based football club, Barcelona was founded in 1899 and is recognised worldwide by Nigerians as it represents a lot of talented and skilled players in its club, one of which is the famous footballer Lionel Messi, who played for the club till he departed in 2021.

Chelsea FC

One thing we can guarantee you is the chanting of “Up Blues” at bars and viewing centres whenever there is an ongoing Chelsea match. Founded in 1905, Chelsea has become one of the top 10 Nigerian favourite football clubs.

Liverpool FC

Named after the city in which it is based, Liverpool, England, this football club has racked up so many achievements, making it impossible for Nigerian sports enthusiasts not to stand firm in support of this football club. Liverpool was founded in 1892 and was once the home of footballer Dominic Solanke.

Enyimba FC

Enyimba FC is one of the most popular and successful Nigerian football clubs. The club was founded in 1976 and has since won multiple awards and trophies for its consistency and hard work in the Nigerian football world.

Kano Pillars FC

Kano Pillars was founded in 1990 and has some of the strongest fan bases in the Nigerian football industry. The club has won several trophies and is one of the most statistical football clubs in Nigeria.

Akwa United FC

Akwa United FC is one of the top 10 Nigerian favourite football clubs; the ‘Promise Keepers’ club was founded in 1996 and has surpassed the expectations of many Nigerians.

Plateau United FC

Founded in 1975, Plateau United FC is a unique fan-favourite football club. Although the club is known as the most controversial football club in Nigeria, it has achieved various meritious deeds, such as attracting the attention of FIFA and NFF executives.

Rangers International FC

Rangers International FC, or Enugu Rangers, is recognised as one of the most successful football clubs in the country. The football club has multiple Nigeria Premier Leagues and many other titles and trophies, proving it is indeed one of the best football clubs in Nigeria.