Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Shuts Down Chinese Supermarket Over Discrimination Against Nigerians

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG shuts down Chinese supermarket over discrimination against Nigerians

Since news of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja not rendering services to Nigerians hit the internet, Nigerians have expressed their distaste for the supermarket as it poses discrimination against Nigerians in their country.

The story hit the internet and has finally caught the attention of the Lagos State government, which shut down the supermarket.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) shut down the Abuja-based enterprise on Monday, 22.

Ex-President Jonathan and others demand creation of state Police force

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and political figures have raised their voices supporting the need to create state police departments to curb the growing insecurity in the country.

According to Jonathan, there was no possible way in which Nigeria could perfectly function without establishing state police departments.

However, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, fired back at those demanding state police, stating that Nigeria was not fully prepared for such a change in its security institution.

CBN slashes price of customs exchange rate by 7%

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the price of customs exchange rate by 7.1%, bringing the new fee down to ₦1,150 from ₦1,238/$1.

According to reports, the reduction in customs exchange rate is due to the appreciation of the naira against the dollar in the foreign exchange market.

Clearing agents have, however, requested that the CBN ensure that the customs exchange rate stays between â‚¦600/$ to improve the port activities.

FG confirms preferred age of JAMB candidates

The federal government, through the Minister of Examination, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has announced its preferred age limit for students looking to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria.

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that there has been a high amount of underage students in the university as the minimum age for students enrolling for universities is 18 years old.

“We are going to look at that. 18 is the entry age for university, but you will see students 15 and 16 going to the examination. It is not good for us. Parents should be encouraged not to push their wards or children too much,” he pleaded.

Naira depreciates against Pound Sterling in FX

The naira has depreciated against the Pound Sterling in the foreign exchange markets, trading at ₦1,431/£ as of last calculations on April 19.

The previous record showed that the naira lost ₦13.66 against the pound, going from ₦1,418/£ to ₦1,431/£1.