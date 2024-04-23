Article

Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Shuts Down Chinese Supermarket Over Discrimination Against Nigerians

  • FG shuts down Chinese supermarket over discrimination against Nigerians
  • Ex-President Jonathan and others demand creation of state Police force
  • CBN slashes price of customs exchange rate by 7%
  • FG confirms preferred age of JAMB candidates
  • Naira depreciates against Pound Sterling in FX

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG shuts down Chinese supermarket over discrimination against Nigerians

Since news of a Chinese supermarket in Abuja not rendering services to Nigerians hit the internet, Nigerians have expressed their distaste for the supermarket as it poses discrimination against Nigerians in their country.

The story hit the internet and has finally caught the attention of the Lagos State government, which shut down the supermarket.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) shut down the Abuja-based enterprise on Monday, 22.

Ex-President Jonathan and others demand creation of state Police force

Goodluck Jonathan

Ex-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and political figures have raised their voices supporting the need to create state police departments to curb the growing insecurity in the country.

According to Jonathan, there was no possible way in which Nigeria could perfectly function without establishing state police departments.

However, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, fired back at those demanding state police, stating that Nigeria was not fully prepared for such a change in its security institution.

CBN slashes price of customs exchange rate by 7%

Naira and Dollar

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reduced the price of customs exchange rate by 7.1%, bringing the new fee down to ₦1,150 from ₦1,238/$1.

According to reports, the reduction in customs exchange rate is due to the appreciation of the naira against the dollar in the foreign exchange market.

Clearing agents have, however, requested that the CBN ensure that the customs exchange rate stays between â‚¦600/$ to improve the port activities.

FG confirms preferred age of JAMB candidates

The federal government, through the Minister of Examination, Prof. Tahir Mamman, has announced its preferred age limit for students looking to write the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in Nigeria.

The Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) has revealed that there has been a high amount of underage students in the university as the minimum age for students enrolling for universities is 18 years old.

“We are going to look at that. 18 is the entry age for university, but you will see students 15 and 16 going to the examination. It is not good for us. Parents should be encouraged not to push their wards or children too much,” he pleaded.

Naira depreciates against Pound Sterling in FX

The naira has depreciated against the Pound Sterling in the foreign exchange markets, trading at ₦1,431/£ as of last calculations on April 19.

The previous record showed that the naira lost ₦13.66 against the pound, going from ₦1,418/£ to ₦1,431/£1.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,
Ads

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives
Ads

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

Local Airlines Increase Prices as Demand Surges Ahead of the Holidays | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

Netherlands Opens Its Borders To Nigerians For Fully-funded Scholarships | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

10 Nigerian Meals We’re Sure Every Nigerian Has Tasted

According to research, there are over 371 tribes in Nigeria, which means there are varieties of meals unique to each ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

Court Sets Bail Fee at ₦300 Million for Emefiele | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

GSK’s Exit From Nigeria Sends The Country Into Disarray | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

France Welcomes Nigerian Students to Apply for Scholarships and Travel Without Visas | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

Demand for Gas Reduces as Prices Skyrocket to ₦12k/12.5kg | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

FG Set to Close Third Mainland Bridge on Monday …. | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

These Are The Top 10 Nigerian Artists (Painters) With Earth-shattering Portfolios

Art can be made in many forms and interpreted to mean a plethora of things. This week, we bring to ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

Dollar Rises To ₦1,105 In Official Market; Telecoms Remind Banks Over ₦200 Billion Debt, Says Act Is Unforgivable | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

NLC, TUC Suspends Nationwide Strike; Naira Falls Against US Dollar at ₦1,114/$ in the Parallel Market | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

CBN Announces the Indefinite Use of Old Naira Banknotes as Legal Tender; Senate Considers Privatisation of NIPOST Due to Poorly Generated Revenue| 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

Canada Reviews Application Requirements for Dependents’ Visa  for Nigerians, others; INEC Declares Douye Diri as Governor of Bayelsa State | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

YTech: These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

MTN is considering halting its services in some parts of Africa One of the biggest African Telecommunication companies, MTN, is ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

INEC Announces Winners of Imo and Kogi State 2023 Off-cycle Election; Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Runway Forced to Close After Airline Crash-landed | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 5 months

Industrial Court Suspends NLC and TUC’s Impending Strike; “No longer ₦770/$” – Nigeria Customs Reveal New Exchange Rate for Importers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

Naira Crashed to its Lowest in the Official Market at ₦996.75/$; Festus Keyamo Warns NLC Against Disrupting Flight Business Amid Protest in Abuja | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

Naira Depreciates in the Black Market, Falls to ₦1,135/$; Pres. Tinubu Calls for Subsidy as He Halts Increase in Electricity Tariff | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

NLC and TUC Declare Nationwide Strike Starting November 14; Naira (₦) Ranks 96th Strongest Currency in the World | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

Fire Outbreak in Canadian High Commission, Abuja; Naira Gains Against the Dollar, Rises to ₦1,025/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

YTech | These Are The Tech News You May Have Missed

These are the tech-related news that you have missed over the previous week. Knit Technologies introduces a ticketing and event-listing ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

Lagos State Shuts 3rd Mainland Bridge for Five Weeks Repair; Air Peace Secures Direct Flight Licence to London | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

10 Ways to Rejuvenate Yourself this Weekend

The weekend is officially here (no, we don’t mean the singer), and there are so many ways for you to ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

Weekend Watchlist: Here are 10 Movies/Series to see this Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

The Naira Gains Against the Dollar in the Black Market at 980/$; Rwanda Welcomes All Africans to Visit Without Visa Requirements | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

Naira Appreciates Against the Dollar as CBN Clears Backlog; Kazakhstan is Now Visa-free To Nigeria and 79 Other Countries | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

EFCC Bans Night Raids After Public Scrutiny for Wrongfully Arresting OAU Students; JP Morgan Predicts Naira Will Trade at ₦850/$ by December | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

The CBN clears the air on the redenomination of Naira notes; Naira depreciates to ₦1,185 at the black market | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

Rivers State House of Assembly Moves to Impeach Governor Fubara; Naira appreciates against the US Dollar and trades for ₦993/$ | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss. ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka 6 months

YTech | These Are The Tech News for You Today

These are the tech-related news that you have missed over the previous week. Glade CEO addresses alleged breach of funds ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail