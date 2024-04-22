Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Kenyan Police Arrest Escaped Binance Executive

Kenyan Police arrest escaped Binance executive

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Kenyan Police arrest escaped Binance executive

The Kenyan Police Service has, upon request from the Nigerian government, arrested and detained the Binance executive, Nadeem Anjarwalla, who escaped from Nigeria.

The International Criminal Police Organisation (INTERPOL) in conjunction with the Kenyan Police and Economy and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is moving to extradite Nadeem to Nigeria this week.

At the same time, his counterpart, who was arrested in Nigeria, Tigran Gambaryan, has been charged with five counts of tax evasion, money laundering, and currency speculation.

Central Bank of Nigeria claims Naira is the best performing currency globally

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso, announced that the Naira is the best-performing currency globally despite its earlier devaluation against the US dollar.

He claimed that the rise of the naira in foreign exchange could be attributed to the excellent reforms under his leadership.

He stressed that while the currency is performing well to expectations, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) also has plans to further the economy’s growth.

Nigeria secures $2.25 billion loan from World Bank at 1% interest rate

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun, revealed that Nigeria had received a loan of $2.25 billion from the World Bank at a 40-year term, a 10-year memorandum, and a 1% interest rate.

He revealed this achievement at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group, saying Nigeria qualifying for the loan package was as close as receiving a free lunch.

“It is virtually a grant. It is about 40 years, a ten-year moratorium and about one percent interest. That also is part of the flow you can count,” he said.

Nigerians fume over Chinese supermarket discrimination against Nigerians in Abuja

Over the weekend, news reached the internet concerning a Chinese restaurant that refuses to provide services for Nigerians but only to Chinese customers in Abuja.

Upon hearing this, Nigerians decided to call the government’s attention to this discrimination happening in their country. The management of the Abuja-based enterprise has come under fire from the people.

The government is yet to respond to the allegations thrown against the Chinese Supermarket located along Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Road, FCT.

Fuel price subject to reduction as Port Harcourt refinery will soon begin operations

Oil marketers have shared their excitement about the Port Harcourt refinery, which will soon begin operations as it will likely reduce the fuel price in Nigeria.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has authorised its staff to prepare to receive the oil from the Port Harcourt refinery in Rivers State.

Oil marketers have speculated that fuel prices could go below â‚¦500/litre when the PH refinery begins operations.