Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigeria’s Dollar Reserves Depletes Simultaneously As Naira Appreciates in FX

Nigeria’s dollar reserves depletes simultaneously as Naira appreciates in FX

Dangote slashes diesel price to ₦1,000/litre

FG begins distribution of ₦200 billion palliative loans

Fuel stations begin reduction of price as naira gains in FX

EFCC arraigns Cubana Chief Priest for Naira abuse

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigeria’s dollar reserves depletes simultaneously as Naira appreciates in FX

Nigeria has been burning its dollar reserves to keep the naira’s value against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

However, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is rapidly burning through its dollar reserves at a rate that has not been witnessed since 2020.

Reports revealed that liquid reserves have dropped 5.6% since March 18 to $31.7 billion as of April 12, since the CBN began actively rebounding the naira in the foreign exchange.

Dangote slashes diesel price to ₦1,000/litre

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has announced a price slash in its sale of diesel, bringing it down from ₦1,200 to ₦1,000 per litre.

The refinery, a deservedly glorified development in Nigeria, is determined to reduce the price of diesel in the country after first cutting down the price from ₦1,600 to ₦1,200 barely a month ago.

The reduction in diesel prices is expected to help cushion the high inflation in the country and ease the harshness of the current economy.

FG begins distribution of ₦200 billion palliative loans

The federal government has begun its disbursement of the ₦200 billion Presidential Conditional Grant Scheme to eligible applicants after shortlisting the participants.

The information was divulged by Doris Aniete, the Minister for Industry, Trade and Investment on X (Twitter), as she claimed some beneficiaries had received their grants.

Fuel stations begin reduction of price as naira gains in FX

Few fuel stations in Nigeria have begun reducing the price of fuel per litre due to the naira gaining against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

According to reports, the fuel price has been seen to drop from â‚¦640 and â‚¦660 to â‚¦620 per litre in some places in Lagos State.

However, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) still keeps its petrol price at â‚¦580 per litre.

EFCC arraigns Cubana Chief Priest for Naira abuse

A week after sentencing media socialite Bobrisky to six months in prison, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has decided to go after a defaulter Pascal Okechukwu, known as ‘Cubana Chief Priest’ who, in several videos, was seen abusing the national currency.

The EFCC has filed three count charges against Cubana, and he is expected to be arraigned in the Federal High Court in Lagos today, Wednesday, April 17.