Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Take A Look at Dangote’s New Price for Diesel and Aviation Fuel

  • Dangote Refinery cuts down diesel and aviation fuel price to â‚¦940 and â‚¦980 per litre
  • Price of rice drops drastically in Nigerian markets
  • Central Bank of Nigeria sells dollars to BDC, sets new exchange rate
  • EFCC Chairman vows to resign if Yahaya Bello is not brought to justice
  • Abuja British school forced close due to extreme bullying as Nigerians clamour for justice

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Dangote Refinery cuts down diesel and aviation fuel price to ₦940 and ₦980 per litre

Dangote Refinery

Dangote Refinery has once again reduced the price of diesel and aviation fuel to ₦940 and ₦980 per litre, respectively.

This good news comes only a few days after the refinery announced its sale price reduction to ₦1,000/litre.

According to the Dangote Refinery, the ₦940 price would apply to clients purchasing five million litres or above. In contrast, those purchasing one million litres will buy at the rate of ₦970/litre.

Price of rice drops drastically in Nigerian markets

Rice dealers have announced a price drop in the commodity due to the appreciation of the naira in the foreign exchange market.

The rice dealers have revealed that the typical 50kg bag of rice is now being sold at ₦67,000 from its earlier ₦90,000.

Although a bag of rice was once sold at the price of ₦30,000, Nigerians are hopeful that as long as the naira gains against the US dollar in FX, the cost of food products like rice will continue to reduce.

Central Bank of Nigeria sells dollars to BDC, sets new exchange rate

Central Bank of Nigeria

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has once again sold $10,000 to eligible Bureau de Change (BDC) operators at the rate of ₦1,021/$ for stabilising the naira against the US dollar in the foreign exchange market.

This rate contradicts the current official rate, which sees the dollar trading at ₦1,234/$ and ₦1,250/$ in the black market.

According to the circular by CBN, the US dollar sold to licensed BDCs at the rate of ₦1,021/$ is to be resold at a rate not more than 1.5% of the purchasing price.

EFCC Chairman vows to resign if Yahaya Bello is not brought to justice

Ola Olukoyede

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has vowed to relieve himself of his position as chairman if the politician and criminal Yahaya Bello is not brought to justice in matters of the crimes he has committed against the federation.

The former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has been prosecuted with 19 charges of money laundering, misappropriation of funds worth ₦80 billion and breach of trust.

Olukoyede is dedicated to bringing the politician to justice and making him face the consequences of his actions by all means necessary, even if it means laying down his job.

Abuja British school forced close due to extreme bullying as Nigerians clamour for justice

Abuja British School

‘Lead British International School’, a school for elite children, has been forced to shut down its academic activities as videos of its students being bullied made their way to the internet.

The act was condemned by Nigerians, who have since clamoured for justice against the bullies who repeatedly slapped an innocent girl.

Reports reveal that the school has shut down as investigations are currently ongoing as Nigerians refuse to let this issue die down, citing an experience which led to the death of a young boy in a private school.

