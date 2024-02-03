Top Five Podcasts Of The Week

So Nigerian

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these five podcasts of the week.

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of five podcasts of the week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these five podcasts.

Here Are The Top five Podcasts Of The Week

  1. BTS Podcast
BTS Podcast

Making the first position on this week’s top five podcasts of the week is BTS Podcast. The show, run by three women, is a hilarious escape from reality while they share stories from the internet. This latest episode will leave you shocked as they narrate a wild tale.

  1. The Honest Bunch Podcast
Honest bunch podcast

The hosts of The Honest Bunch return with season 5 of their podcast show. This week, they invited their special guest, Baba Tee. In this new season, they all discuss the effects of fake news versus the truth in a relationship.

  1. Tea With Tay Podcast
Tea with Tay

Taymesan invites Madame Joyce on this latest episode. Madame Joyce shares stories about her life that she’s never once divulged. Sipping cocktails, the two form a group therapy on the podcast episode as they both share intimate conversations, all leading to Madame Joyce becoming the media powerhouse that she is now.

  1. Loose Talk
Loose Talk

The guys sit down to discuss the latest happenings around Nigeria, the shocking, the hilarious and the absurd. They shared their thoughts on sports, pop entertainment, social media stories, and more.

  1. So Nigerian
So Nigerian

The latest episode of So Nigerian updates its listeners on the events that transpired in Nigeria since last week. Dami Aros, the host, asks what the coping mechanisms of Nigerians are and how they are fairing. He also discusses the possibility of the Nigerian currency (Naira) rising to ₦3,000 since it depreciated to ₦1,500 recently.

