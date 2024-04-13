Top Five Podcasts of The Week

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top 5 podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these top 5 podcasts.

Cocktails and Takeaways

Madam Joyce enters this chart for the first time with her podcast show “Cocktails and Takeaways”. Having spent her vacation in Nigeria, she introduces her brother, Uncle Eli. Together, they reminisce about growing up in Nigeria and how far they have come.

Menisms

The three-man-squad invite sensational hitmaker Pheelz, to the show as they inquired about his experience in the entertainment industry, how he started from ID Canada’s studio to producing songs for Usher.

I Said What I Said

The girls give a recap of the week, starting from the electricity tariff, the need for every Nigerian to be aggressive and why that is necessary, and how to act when one does not like their friend’s lover.

234 Essential

Ugochi and AOT2 bring you up to speed with their latest episode by sharing their opinions concerning certain issues that have occurred in the past week.

#WithChude

Chude Jideonwo sits down with Kiki Mordi as she opens up to him, talking about her emotional stories and past life before she became a reality TV star.