Top Five Podcasts Of The Week | Nigeria

Art and entertainment can be found imbued in almost anything so long as it is well-presented, like these top five podcasts of the week.

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons learned.

Listening to podcasts has been described as therapeutic by fans who prefer dedicating hours to hearing their favourite podcasters narrate their experiences.

We have compiled a list of the top podcasts in Nigeria this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing, you also get to catch up on these top five podcasts.

I Said What I Said

Your favourite podcasters are back with a new season. Fk and Jollz have returned to the top five podcasts of this week. The two hosts talk about Valentine’s Day and share their two cents on the Nigerian romance scene.

The Honest Bunch Podcast

The four hosts of The Honest Bunch invite legendary musician Eedris Abdulkareem as he opens up about his life and what he has done to survive. The latest episode is certainly one for the books, as Eedris did not mince words with the things he says.

BTS Podcast

The ladies are back this week with an exciting episode you don’t want to miss. On this podcast, they talk about secrets and the power they hold in people and relationships.

Menisms

The guys share some of their wildest stories and experiences in the dating world; as humorous and scary as these tales are, many can relate to them.

Loose Talk

In this episode, these three hosts share their views regarding the country’s current situation. They also share their takes concerning Burna Boy and Abdulkareem, South African Elsa Majimbo’s drama with Naomi Campbell and more.